Business Sustainability Groups application period is extended

CAFRE Senior Beef and Sheep Advisers, Noel McNeill, Dominic Mason and Ruth Moore encourage farmers to avail of the extension to BSG applications and apply online at: www.cafre.ac.uk.

College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is pleased to announce an extension to the application deadline for its new Business Sustainability Groups (BSGs).

Replacing the highly successful Business Development Groups (BDGs) programme, the BSGs will build on this strong foundation, offering business-focused support to help farm enterprises across Northern Ireland improve their technical performance, environmental sustainability, and financial resilience.

The original closing date for applications was Friday 2 May 2025. However, to allow more farm businesses the opportunity to engage with this exciting new programme, CAFRE has extended the application deadline to 4pm on Monday 19 May 2025.

Albert Johnston, CAFRE Head of Knowledge Advisory Service, said: “The farming industry is facing unprecedented challenges, and it is more important than ever that businesses are equipped to adapt and succeed. Our new Business Sustainability Groups will provide a platform for farmers to benchmark their performance, collaborate with peers, and work with CAFRE Advisers to identify and deliver real improvements. We have seen the impact that the Business Development Groups had, and we are confident that the BSGs will offer even greater opportunities for farm businesses to thrive in the years ahead.”

CAFRE is encouraging applications from farm businesses that are keen to focus on sustainability, innovation, and continuous improvement. Successful applicants will benefit from facilitated on-farm meetings, one-to-one business planning support, and tailored technical advice.

To find out more about the Business Sustainability Groups and to submit an application, please visit: www.cafre.ac.uk or contact your local CAFRE Adviser.