Busy month at Holestone

The month started with five members participating in the swimming gala.

YFC Mental Health Committee organised a Sea Swim at the East Strand which three members participated in. Laura Patterson and Julianne Moore braved the sea and joined the other YFCU members in the sea.

The first meeting of October was a Jiving night. Members learnt some jiving moves and danced the night away.

Members at Fright Night

The public Speaking competition was held at Ballymoney High School – a massive well done to all members who participated!

Members competed in the Live to Dead Competition – well done to Jack Stewart who was placed 3rd in the competition in his respective age group.

Floral Art was next on the agenda – the club hosted a practice for members and a big thank you to Linda Nelson and Jean Robinson for their help and advice!

At the floral art competition Zara Stirling was placed 1st and Bethany Park 2nd in their respective age groups. Well done girls!

The girls at the swimming gala

The club’s Halloween trip was to Jungle NI’s Fright Night.

October ended with a bang at County Antrim YFC Annual dinner and prizegiving. The night was filled with food, prizes and dancing.

Well done to members who were awarded with prizes on the evening:

14-16 Dairy Stockjudging: Andrew Coleman

Laura Patterson

14-16 Sheep Stockjudging: Ewan Hoy

Arable Competition: David Moore

Senior Proficiencies: Laura Patterson

Treasurer of the Year: Clara McConnell

Members learning some jiving moves

For more details on the club please contact the clubs social media accounts or club secretary Louise Moore on 07481139333

