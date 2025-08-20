Busy year concludes with premier Rouge export sale

Commercial Traits and recent sales

The commercial traits of the Rouge with the ability to combine its maternal side with a tremendous carcase has seen an increased demand for Rouge cross sheep in 2025. At the recent Ballymena Annual Breeding sale Rouge cross ewe lambs sold to £270 and Rouge Cross hoggets to £340. This coupled with the tremendous prices of rouge sired lambs regularly on a weekly basis shows that the rouge can be really now be considered a dual purpose breed.

Shows

Throughout the year a number of our members have taken part in shows across the country and the quality of Rouge sheep have been commended on many occasions, with Rouge sheep at Balmoral, Ballymoney, Limavady, Lurgan, Castlewellan and finally the Rouge National show at Antrim – Shanes Castle.

Notably one of the highlights was a Rouge gimmer of the Tullyvallen flock taking interbreed champion at Castlewellan show and two ewe lambs from the same flock picking up interbreed pair of ewe lambs on the same day.

National Show – Sponsored by Greenmount Country Stores.

The N.I Rouge national show in Antrim is the climax of the showing season for the NI rouge breeders. A tremendous turnout of sheep saw the Tullyvallen flock continue their success from the preceding week and they picked up the Overall Championship on the Day with their gimmer and the reserve champion was an Aged Ewe from the Oldwood Flock – Reserve Champion.

What a great turnout of sheep for the National Show 2025!

Full results:

Champion: AJ Graham (Shearling Ewe)

Reserve Champion: J Houston (Aged Ewe)

Ram: 1 AJ Graham; 2 J Houston

Ram Lamb: 1 S Flannagan; 2 J Houston; 3 J Houston; 4 D Boyd

Aged Ewe: 1 J Houston; 2 AJ Graham; 3 J Houston; Shearling Ewe: 1 AJ Graham; 2 J Houston; 3 D Boyd; 4 AJ Graham; 5 AJ Graham

Ewe Lamb: 1 AJ Graham; 2 G Knox; 3 AJ Graham; 4 J Houston; 5 D Boyd; 5 AJ Graham

Pair of Shearling Ewes: 1 AJ Graham; 2 J Houston; 3 J Houston

Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1 AJ Graham; 2 J Houston; 3 D Boyd

Group of Three: 1 AJ Graham; 2 J Houston; 3 J Houston

A massive thank you to our judge Shay Kennedy, the stewards from Antrim Show and sponsor Greenmount Country Stores for all the support for a fantastic show! Great day had by all.

Upcoming Sale: (Sponsored by Strabane Mills)

Bank Holiday Monday 25th August sees the NI Rouge Club hold their 34th Premier Sale. This is an export sale and the show commences 11am and the sale will commence at 1pm. The judging will be overseen by Pat Imlah from Aberdeen.

Following a very successful sale last year this year’s sale offers 45 males and 25 females for sale. With only one sale per year in NI this offers a great chance to purchase some of the best genetics in the UK and Ireland.

Catalogues are available and information is available on the NI Rouge Facebook page. If anyone needs any further information please contact a member of the NI Rouge club. Club Chairman - George Knox – 07776365409/ Treasurer/Sale Co Ordinator Moore Hamilton - 07894804893 Bidding Available via Marteye.

1 . Picture 2 - Interbreed Champion - Castlewellan.jpg Interbreed Champion - Castlewellan Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Picture 4 - Rouge National Reserve Champion 2025.jpg Rouge National Reserve Champion 2025 Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Picture 3 - Rouge National Champion 2025.jpg Rouge National Champion 2025 Photo: freelance Photo Sales