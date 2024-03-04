The catalogue for the Danske Bank-sponsored event featured a quality line-up of fresh calved heifers and young cows, autumn-born heifer calves, bulling heifers and three service-age bulls.

Milking stock saw prices soar to 2,700gns for a fresh calved heifer, while cows topped at 2,520gns. Bulling heifers peaked at 1,020gns, autumn-born heifer calves sold to 900gns, and bulls reached 2,300gns.

Sale leader was Ards Jazz A Ruth PLI £536, a potential fourteenth generation VG/EX from Wilson and Andrew Patton’s herd at Newtownards. Sired by Cal-Roy-Al Jazz, she was bred from Ards Atrium Ruth VG who gave 10,177kgs at 5.06% butterfat and 3.39% protein in her second 305-day lactation.

Second highest price of the day 2,560gns was paid to Ronald McLean, and sons Malcolm and Barry, Donaghmore, for the third placed Relough Razzy Roxy PLI £349. Sired by the home-bred Melarry Josuper Frazzled son, Relough Razzy, her dam is Relough Penmanship Roxy EX LP50 who averaged 11,802kgs at 3.78% butterfat and 3.19% protein in her fourth lactation.

She calved in mid-January and is bred from 11 successive generations of EX dams.

The fourth prize heifer Modelfarm Applejax Helen PLI £352 realised 2,520gns for Agnew Bros, Caledon. Sired by Seagull Bay MJ Applejax, she was bred from Modelfarm Jericho Helen who produced 7,704kgs at 5.25% butterfat and 3.51% protein in her first lactation.

Also selling at 2,520gns was the honourable mention prize winner Ards Tropic Roxy PLI £334 from Wilson and Andrew Patton. A Peak Tropic daughter, her dam Ards Oxford Roxy VG gave 8,650kgs at 4.76% butterfat and 3.46% protein in her second 305-day lactation.

A potential eleventh generation VG/EX female from Mark and William Truesdale’s herd, Newcastle, attracted a bid of 2,480gns. Castletru Applejax Sara PLI £341 GP82-2yr calved in early December. Also by Applejax, this one was bred from Castletru Addictoin Sara P VG.

The Truesdale family’s Castletru Renegade Dusty PLI £414 GP82-2yr sold or 2,360gns. She is a potential fourth generation VG/EX.

Peak Tropic was also behind the breeding of the Patton family’s Ards Tropic Ruth PLI £147 sold for 2,400gns; and Ards Tropic Lou Ella PLI £322, a potential fifteenth generation VG/EX, sold for 2,380gns.

The pre-sale show was judged by NI Holstein Young Breeders’ Club co-ordinator Jessica Hall from Antrim. She was impressed with the entry of stock at the Dungannon venue. “There is something for everyone in the saleyard. It’s great to see a good line-up of quality cows and heifers at the monthly auction, many of which will mature in to great cow makers.”

Claiming the day’s supreme championship was the second calver Slatabogie Pepper Bluebell PLI £236 VG86-2yr from the Paul family’s herd at Maghera. Sired by Delaberge Pepper, she is bred from Moree Leif Bluebell EX93-5E LP90, and produced 9,846kgs at 4.89% butterfat and 3.78% protein in her first lactation. Calved in early January she is producing 40 litres daily, and sold for 2,240gns.

The judge added: “The champion displays great dairy quality and character throughout. She has a super udder, high and wide at the rear, with a beautiful mammary system. This is the type of young cow that anybody would be happy to milk.”

Jessica Hall awarded the reserve championship to Carrowcroft Remedy Jolee PLI £431 VG-2yr, from Geoffrey Patton’s herd at Carrowdore. Sired by W-R-L SSI Renegad Remedy, this heifer is bred from Carrowcroft Crimson Jolee, and sold for 2,360gns.

“The reserve champion is a big milk machine,” said the judge. “This super heifer has width from her muzzle to her tail, and tremendous height of rear udder. I’ve no doubt this heifer has a bright future ahead of her.”

Cows topped at 2,520gns, paid to the McLean family for Relough Lawson Lila 2 PLI £332 VG-2yr. Sired by Peak Altalawson, this potential tenth generation VG/EX cow gave 9,250kgs at 3.98% butterfat and 3.18% protein in her first lactation.

Other leading cow prices include: Alan Paul, 2,350gns for Slatabogie Diamondback Yab Yum TH PLI £324 GP83-2yr; TS Haffey and Sons, 2,340gns for Kilvergan Radical Ethel 2 PLI £310; and Geoffrey Patton, 2,320gns for Carrowcroft Batman T Primrose PLI £311.

An entry of bulling heifers from the Paul family’s Slatabogie prefix peaked at 1,020gns, realised by the October 2022 Slatabogie Manifest Faith Red PLI £296.

The autumn-born heifer calves consigned by the Inch Genetics partnership reached a ceiling of 900gns for the three-month-old Inch Rubels Daphne 3 RC PLI £282.

The October 2022 bull Bannwater So Good ET PLI £215 came under the hammer at 2,300gns. Sired by Welcome Pagani 3546, he was bred from Bannwater Beemer Sheba 91 VG88 who averaged 12,006kgs at 3.96% butterfat and 3.09% protein in three lactations.

Results from the judging:

Heifer in-milk – 1, and reserve champion, Geoffrey Patton, Carrowcroft Remedy Jolee PLI £431 VG-2yr by W-R-L SSI Renegad Remedy; 2, and honourable mention, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Ards Tropic Roxy PLI £334 by Peak Tropic; 3, R McLean and Sons, Relough Razzy Roxy PLI £349 by Relough Razzy; 4, Agnew Bros, Modelfarm Applejax Helen PLI £252 by Seagull Bay MJ Applejax.

Cow in-milk – 1, and champion, Slatabogie Holsteins, Slatabogie Pepper Bluebell PLI £236 VG86-2yr by Delaberge Pepper; 2, Philip and Simon Haffey, Glasson Unix B Balise GP84 PLI £68 by Croteau Lesperron Unix; 3, Geoffrey Patton, Carrowcroft Diamomdback Apple PLI £171 GP81 by Mr D Apple Diamondback; 4, TS Haffey and Sons, Kilvergan Radical Ethel 2 PLI £310 by Rioval-Re Radical.

