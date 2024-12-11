Buyers will be spoilt for Choice at Festive Crackers Texel sale

A warm welcome is extended to all to attend the auction which is being held at Ballymena Livestock Mart.

A total of 77 lots will go under the hammer representing top flocks from right across the province, namely Lakeview, Drumderg, Tullagh, Bellefield, Lylehill, Braehead, Mullan, Millars, Alderview and Ballygroogan.

These leading breeders have handpicked females from their top performing families within their flocks to offer at the Festive Crackers sale, which is now firmly established as a favourite sale for sourcing new bloodlines.

This year’s action-packed catalogue kicks off with the Drumderg flock of Alistair Breen. Due to an extensive ET programme, Drumderg can offer a selection of females that usually would have been retained, with the service sire being the hugely successful Hilltop Golden Eye who was purchased for 30,000 guineas. Ewe lambs will also be offered from this sought after ram.

Gary Beacom is next up with a number of quality gimmers from his Lakeview prefix. These ladies are sired by Hexel Fan Club and Spellbound Fame & Fortune, with service sires to include the mighty Ettrick Grey Goose who sold for 42,000 guineas.

Coleraine based duo Cyril & Martin Millar have had a great season with their Millars flock. This team have a good run of females and have used Drumcon Houdini as ram of choice for mating.

The Hanthorns Mullan prefix have an interesting line up included in the catalogue including a full sister to their 15k game changer, and a daughter of their Haddo Ringleader stock ewe who has produced sons to 42k. Teiglum Firecracker is behind a selection from the Tullagh team of Richard & John Currie. These carry to Sportsmans Grand Slam and Clarks Godfather.

Mark Patterson offers proven bloodlines from his Alderview flock. These include a Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi daughter, who’s dam is full sister to the 20k Explosion.

Next up will be the first run from James Wilkinsons Ballygroogan stable. These are sold in lamb to the 18k Oberstown Hercules and Mullan Extra Special.

Stewart Ferris is set to produce one of his strongest teams of females to date, with a run of Haddo Floyd daughters from his top-drawer ewe lines.

The Lylehill flock of Alan Glendinning has enjoyed great success in the show ring at the National Show, in addition to service sire Hit & Run selling for 16k. In lamb gimmers from prolific families are set to sell from this flock.

In addition to a superb selection of in lamb females, the catalogue is further boosted by well bred ewe lambs from Drumderg and Ballygroogan.

The sale will be brought to a close with three exciting embryo pregnancy lots consigned by Mullan, Ballygroogan and Alderview.

All stock are eligible for export.

online bidding is available through marteye.

Several of the Lakeview gimmers are carrying to Ettrick Grey Goose 42k.

The Bellefield pen includes Gee Gee (Lot 60). Her maternal sister sold for 7k.

Full sister to Lylehills show gimmer will be included in the sale.