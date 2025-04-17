BVD eradication within reach thanks to legislation: Lockhart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bovine Viral Diarrhoea Control Order (NI) 2024 is proving effective in the battle to eradicate BVD in Northern Ireland herds.

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart said: “The long-awaited legislation has been phased in since 1st February 2025, with the latest figures showing a welcome downturn in the retention rate of BVD positive animals on NI farms.

“The figures are encouraging, with 17 BVD positive animals retained in 11 herds in January, 11 kept in eight herds in February, falling to five identified in four herds in early March.”

BVD is a serious endemic disease which compromises animal health and welfare. It has a negative impact on herd fertility, performance and overall productivity. BVD also supresses disease resistance and can lead to mortality.

Carla Lockhart MP

Ms Lockhart and her DUP colleagues campaigned alongside the UFU for a number of years for further measures to bolster the BVD Eradication Scheme Order (NI) introduced in 2016.

The political party’s Westminster Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: "While compulsory tagging and testing of newborn calves within 20 days of birth helped to reduce the incidence of BVD, additional legislation was needed in a bid to eradicate it completely.

“An industry consultation led by former agriculture minister Edwin Poots in 2022, resulted in 100% of respondents welcoming measures proposing herd restrictions and the removal of all PI animals. It was a huge win for the agri-sector when DAERA finally brought forward the legislation last year.

“The majority of herd owners in Northern Ireland have been committed to eradicating BVD from the outset. The new control order makes it compulsory for everyone to implement the required protocols. Stamping out BVD is within reach, and it will have a positive physical and financial impact for herd owners.”

Movement restrictions on herd’s with positive PI or inconclusive test results, have been phased in gradually over the last few months. Farmers are reminded that the 28 day ‘grace period’ will be reduced to seven days from Thursday, 1 st May 2025, and to zero days from 1st February 2026. The restrictions will apply to all inward and outward herd movements, with the exception of animals destined for slaughter.

Herd owners are also reminded that cattle born prior to 16 th March 2016 must be tested if they don’t already have a negative BVD status. From 1st June restrictions will apply to herds and associated herds with more than 20 unknown status or BVDU animals over 30-days of age.

Concluding, Carla Lockhart stated: “The guidelines are clear. Proactive identification and culling of PI calves and adult cattle is crucial to eradicate BVD; while the movement restrictions are in place to reduce the risk of virus transmission.

“Eradicating BVD will improve herd health, leading to increased productivity and profitability. It will also contribute to a reduction in antimicrobial usage and open up EU trade barriers for Northern Ireland livestock.”