BVD requirements for cattle exports to EU Member States to change

The Irish BVD Eradication programme was approved by the EU Commission in July 2022, resulting in new export requirements for cattle moving to that jurisdiction for breeding and production. When Ireland achieves formal BVD Free Status the export requirements will change again, and the export of any animal that has been vaccinated for BVD in its lifetime will be banned. BVD vaccinated animals currently remain eligible for export to Ireland, and this will continue until BVD Free Status is achieved.

Keepers who wish to export cattle next year should now plan for the new requirement as BVD vaccination will prevent this trade. Animals moving directly to slaughter are unaffected. Keepers are advised to seek advice from their Private Veterinary Practitioners (PVPs) as BVD vaccines play an important role in protecting breeding animals from becoming infected with the BVD virus and for many herds their continued use is recommended.

