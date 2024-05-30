Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During their studies at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) students connect with industry through a range of activities.

BSc (Hons) Degree in Agricultural Technology students, at Greenmount Campus, impressed industry judges developing food products ranging from Wagyu Yorkshire Puddings to Lamb Vol-au-vents to Korma Cabrito Sausage Rolls, and a selection of other innovative food products at their recent Supply Chain presentations.

The Agricultural Technology degree students participate in an innovative supply chain programme with beef and lamb processor ABP Linden Foods and food retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S). As part of this programme, the students visit both ABP Linden Foods in Dungannon and the Marks & Spencer’s Food Hall in Sprucefield. The students tour the respective facilities and are given presentations on aspects of the food supply chain.

Following these visits the students were challenged to develop a supply chain for a new food product targeting the M&S customer. The Supply Chain programme is sponsored by ABP Linden Foods and Marks & Spencer as part of its ‘Farming for the Future’ education programme. The programme culminated with the Linden and M&S staff assessing the student presentations at Greenmount Campus, Antrim.

Farming for the Future prize-winning team: Grace Ward (Armagh) and Rachel Kinnear (Armagh) with Caroline Gervais, New Product Development Manager, ABP Linden Foods, Ian McMaw, Lecturer, CAFRE and Manus McHenry, Head of Agriculture Education, CAFRE.

Congratulations to the winning student team, Grace Ward (Armagh) and Rachel Kinnear (Armagh) with their product of Seasonal Spring Lamb Vol-au-vent with a Creamy Mushroom Sauce. As part of the competition the students will visit M&S London headquarters where they will be introduced to staff involved in food purchasing and new product development.