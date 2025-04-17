CAFRE Business Sustainability Groups applications close soon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is inviting farm businesses to apply to join new Business Sustainability Groups (BSGs). BSGs are a key part of the support schemes offered as part of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP).

Taking part in BSGs and other knowledge transfer schemes will support the improvement of farm environmental and financial sustainability. Applications to the new scheme close at noon on Friday 2 May 2025.

In today’s evolving agricultural landscape, farmers need to develop systems appropriate to them, to help establish a successful, sustainable business. While most farmers are experienced in production and navigating markets, finances and innovation can be challenging. Business Sustainability Groups will lead the way in this support.

Commenting on the new BSGs, Albert Johnston CAFRE’s (Interim Head of Knowledge Advisory Service) said: “The new Groups will be facilitated by CAFRE staff with the aim of enhancing farm sustainability and profitability. Groups are being offered to farms with Beef finishing, Combinable Crops, Dairy, Pigs, Potatoes, Poultry, Sheep and Suckler Beef enterprises. By participating in five meetings per year, farmers will gain access to expert knowledge to help them make informed decisions, increase efficiency, and sustainability on their farm.”

BSGs will comprise of farmers from similar enterprises, meeting to discuss and share ideas. “Being part of a group will enable farmers to meet with like-minded peers, and agribusiness professionals. These relationships can lead to collaborations and the sharing of resources or simply learning from others. From experience of previous Schemes, we know the power of community can’t be underestimated,” added Don Morrow (Head of Dairy, Pigs, Poultry and Crops at CAFRE).

During the BSG meetings participants will be introduced to new innovations and technology available to adopt within their enterprise. “Keeping up with modern farming, digital platforms, and eco-friendly practices can be overwhelming alone. Attending Group meetings will provide guidance to encourage farmers to boost productivity, reduce waste, and improve their business sustainability,” remarked Michael Calvert (Interim Head of Beef and Sheep at CAFRE).

If you are interested in learning more about the new Business Sustainability Groups at CAFRE, visit: www.cafre.ac.uk Develop your knowledge, cooperation and innovation through a BSG. Apply now to improve the sustainability and performance of your businesses. Applications close at noon on Friday, 2 May 2025.