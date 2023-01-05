News you can trust since 1963
CAFRE Greenmount Dairy Centre – An invite to attend Calf Rearing Open Day

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) in partnership with the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) have come together to plan a Dairy Calf Rearing Open Day on Thursday 19 January 2023

By The Newsroom
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 2:02pm

The first tour will commence at 10:30am at the CAFRE Dairy Centre, Greenmount Campus, with a tour every 30 minutes thereafter. The last tour will leave at 12.30pm.

This event will provide a great opportunity to view the design and construction of calf rearing facilities at Greenmount Campus, CAFRE. Hear first-hand the journey from managing the cow in the lead up to and point of calving, the management of the new-born calf and the calf rearing system.

Staff from Greenmount Campus will share performance data of the calves within the system.

Register now to attend a Calf Rearing Open Day at Greenmount Campus, Antrim, on Thursday 19 January 2023.
Researchers from AFBI will be discussing the findings of the Opti-house project that has investigated the main factors affecting the efficiency and effectiveness of calf housing.

The tour will conclude with a visit to the milking parlour to view and discuss the energy saving technologies employed within the unit. Don’t miss out on this Open Day by registering at: www.cafre.ac.uk/calf-rearing-open-day

Greenmount, based at 45 Tirgracy Road, Muckamore, Antrim has a state-of-the art Dairy Centre for 180 cows with a 32 point parlour. This unit incorporates the newest technologies in comfort housing and cow handling, waste management and parlour systems.