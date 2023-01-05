CAFRE Greenmount Dairy Centre – An invite to attend Calf Rearing Open Day
The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) in partnership with the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) have come together to plan a Dairy Calf Rearing Open Day on Thursday 19 January 2023
The first tour will commence at 10:30am at the CAFRE Dairy Centre, Greenmount Campus, with a tour every 30 minutes thereafter. The last tour will leave at 12.30pm.
This event will provide a great opportunity to view the design and construction of calf rearing facilities at Greenmount Campus, CAFRE. Hear first-hand the journey from managing the cow in the lead up to and point of calving, the management of the new-born calf and the calf rearing system.
Advertisement
Staff from Greenmount Campus will share performance data of the calves within the system.
Researchers from AFBI will be discussing the findings of the Opti-house project that has investigated the main factors affecting the efficiency and effectiveness of calf housing.
The tour will conclude with a visit to the milking parlour to view and discuss the energy saving technologies employed within the unit. Don’t miss out on this Open Day by registering at: www.cafre.ac.uk/calf-rearing-open-day
Advertisement
Greenmount, based at 45 Tirgracy Road, Muckamore, Antrim has a state-of-the art Dairy Centre for 180 cows with a 32 point parlour. This unit incorporates the newest technologies in comfort housing and cow handling, waste management and parlour systems.