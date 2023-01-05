CAFRE Greenmount Dairy Centre – An invite to attend Calf Rearing Open Day

The first tour will commence at 10:30am at the CAFRE Dairy Centre, Greenmount Campus, with a tour every 30 minutes thereafter. The last tour will leave at 12.30pm.

This event will provide a great opportunity to view the design and construction of calf rearing facilities at Greenmount Campus, CAFRE. Hear first-hand the journey from managing the cow in the lead up to and point of calving, the management of the new-born calf and the calf rearing system.

Staff from Greenmount Campus will share performance data of the calves within the system.

Register now to attend a Calf Rearing Open Day at Greenmount Campus, Antrim, on Thursday 19 January 2023.

Researchers from AFBI will be discussing the findings of the Opti-house project that has investigated the main factors affecting the efficiency and effectiveness of calf housing.

The tour will conclude with a visit to the milking parlour to view and discuss the energy saving technologies employed within the unit. Don’t miss out on this Open Day by registering at: www.cafre.ac.uk/calf-rearing-open-day

