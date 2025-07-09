CAFRE marks 25 years of Horticulture Higher Education with Class of 2025

The silver anniversary was marked with pride, reflection and optimism for the future of the land-based industries at the graduation of the latest cohort of Horticulture degree students.

Since their introduction, the Horticulture programmes at CAFRE have grown. Twenty-five years ago, a Higher National Diploma was first offered. Evolving and adapting to industry requirements a Foundation Degree replaced the Diploma programme and in 2021 Ulster University validated an extension to the course with a BSc (Hons) Degree.

CAFRE’s courses equip students with the technical knowledge, practical skills, and industry insight needed to thrive in a dynamic and evolving sector. Over the past quarter-century, the programme has forged strong partnerships with horticultural businesses, offering students invaluable opportunities through work placements, bursaries, study trips and real-world learning experiences.

This year’s graduation ceremony brought together students, families, staff, and industry leaders to celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2025. The event was chaired by Katrina Godfrey, Permanent Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), and featured inspiring addresses from CAFRE Director Paul McHenry and guest speaker Professor Ursula Lavery MBE.

Mr McHenry praised the graduates, stating: “Graduation Day is the pinnacle of the academic calendar, a well-earned celebration of your hard work. You are entering a sector that is both vital and evolving. The knowledge and skills you have acquired at CAFRE will serve not only your careers but also the broader goal of sustainable rural development.”

Jeni Graham from Castlerock graduated with a First-Class Honours Degree in Horticulture and is branching out to follow further study with the ambition of attaining a Doctorate. Seven students completed their Foundation Degrees awarded at Distinction level. Four of these graduates completed their qualification through part-time study, a true reflection of their commitment to the course.

As CAFRE celebrates 25 years of horticultural excellence, the Class of 2025 enter an exciting time ahead. The opportunity to grow more food crops in Northern Ireland is being supported by local Government. Many graduates are already stepping into roles with the horticulture sector, while others are pursuing further study with fresh insights and growing ambitions.

If you are interested in growing a career in Horticulture, applications are still being accepted for programmes starting in September. Visit: www.cafre.ac.uk to discover a course for you, or someone you know.

1 . Photo 3 (22).jpg Fay Hunter from Ballyclare graduated with a Distinction in the Foundation Degree in Horticulture which she studied at CAFRE Greenmount Campus. Fay intends to further her develop of plant scince through studying at the The Eden Project, Cornwall. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Photo 5 (9).jpg Degrees of success, BSc (Hons) Degree in Horticulture graduates Sandra-Gai Carney from Crumlin, Richard Murray from Hillsborough and Jeni Graham from Castlerock celebrate their achievements at the CAFRE Graduation Ceremony. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Photo 6 (8).jpg Class of 2025 Foundation Degree in Horticulture graduates: Jaime Hudson from Newcastle; Fay Hunter from Ballyclare; Helen Black from Bangor; Jeanne Bertille from Belfast; Jeffrey Morris from Kilkeel; Katherine Ritchie from Belfast; Oonah Stringer from Downpatrick and David Mallon from Drumaness. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Photo 4 (16).jpg Jeanne Bertille from Belfast celebrated with her husband Nathan, when she graduated with a Foundation Degree in Horticulture at the CAFRE Higher Education Ceremony. Jeanne intends to study internationally. She has applyied to the Merlin Trust Travel Bursary, to complete a study tour of endemic plants and pursue an Internship at Auckland Botanic Gardens, New Zealand. Photo: freelance Photo Sales