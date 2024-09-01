Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) in conjunction with Northern Ireland Water (NI Water), are holding an on-farm rush control event on Wednesday, 4 September at Castle Archdale Country Park.

The event will comprise two sessions. The afternoon session will commence at 2.00pm and the evening session at 6.30pm. Directional signs will be in place on the day to direct you to the location at 346 Killadeas Road, Irvinestown, BT94 1PP.

CAFRE Biodiversity Technologist Robert Beggs said: "Whilst some rush in a field can provide shelter for young livestock and provide cover for ground nesting birds and hares, dense rush reduces output and makes the area inaccessible for both livestock and wildlife.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Standard treatments for rush commonly contain the chemical MCPA which can have negative effects on water quality which are costly to remedy when the water is extracted and treated before entering the drinking water system.

Rush control demonstration plot.

CAFRE has been conducting rush control demonstrations based on methods to reduce the impact on water quality. The results of different rush control treatments carried out in June and July will be viewed in one field in the park, with a particular emphasis on the benefits of weed wiping with glyphosate versus boom spraying with MCPA.

NI Water staff will discuss water quality of the Erne catchment and the treatment process at the drinking water extraction plant. Staff will also speak about the advantages and disadvantages of the different methods of rush control, the effect of these on raw water quality and the impact on the costs of treatment to ensure good quality drinking water.

To attend, please pre-register by visiting the events section on the CAFRE website: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/events/on-farm-rush-control-information-session-3/.