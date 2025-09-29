CAFRE student explores botany in the Balkans

Aidan Murphy, a second-year part-time Foundation Degree (FdSc) in Horticulture student at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) recently returned from a remarkable nine-day botanical expedition to Montenegro, funded by the prestigious International Dendrology Society (IDS) Travel Bursary.

Aidan, who works with Newry Mourne and Down District Council at Castlewellan Arboretum, joined a team of international plant experts to survey native species, with a focus on woody species across Montenegro’s diverse landscapes.

Talking about his experiences to Caithríona McCrudden, one of his FdSc Course Lecturers, Aidan shared some of the experiences from his explorations.

“It was an incredible experience! We started near sea level, exploring ancient olive groves dating back to the 1600s. One of the most striking sights was an Italian Cypress growing out of a stone wall in Stari Bar, held upright by a rope, yet towering impressively.

Aidan Murphy, who is studying part-time at CAFRE on the Foundation Degree course pictured with a champion Ash tree in Biogradska National Park, Montenegro.

“While IDS focuses on woody plants, we couldn’t ignore the herbaceous gems. We found a stunning yellow foxglove near an old graveyard, and the real highlight was spotting Ramonda serbica, the Serbian Phoenix Flower. It can survive complete dehydration and revive with just a bit of water. It has amazing resilience!” added Aidan.

“During our travels we saw Tilia tomentosa with its silver foliage and sweet scent, and three species of mulberry growing side by side—Morus alba, nigra, and possibly rubra. Plants drastically changed as the tour rose in altitude to beyond 1,500 metres where the environment turned to an alpine setting. We explored forests of Pinus heldreichii, thought to be Europe’s oldest tree species. Its thick, dark bark gave it an ancient feel. In Biogradska National Park, we measured a champion Ash tree, Fraxinus excelsior with a girth of 4.8 metres, healthy and untouched by dieback. It was refreshing to see such vitality,” remarked Aidan.

Commenting on the opportunity the IDS Travel Bursary afforded Aidan, Caithriona said: “It’s great to see our students availing of opportunities to expand their knowledge and travel to areas to grow their prospects. Aidan has certainly done this. The trip has been transformative for him allowing real life application of plant identification skills. Some of the species he encountered are a far cry from the plants we have at Greenmount Campus, never mind Ireland! At CAFRE we deliver a module in Horticulture Principles and Practices, and it certainly sounds like Aidan’s plant knowledge was put to the test.”

In concluding Aidan remarked: “The tour was an amazing eye-opening experience for me which I will cherish. It has improved my skills as a craft gardener and given me a fresh perspective for appreciating plants. I have made connections with professionals from arboretums across Europe and the U.S. Applications open for the IDS Travel Bursary in late autumn. I’d urge anyone passionate about plants to apply. It’s an unforgettable experience and a great addition to your CV!

