CAFRE student takes receipt of LMC bursary
The £1500 bursary is offered annually by LMC to first year higher education students via a partnership with CAFRE Greenmount. The bursary aims to support local agriculture students and helps build links between industry and those seeking future careers within the agri-food sector.
Commenting on the importance of supporting the education of young people, LMC chief executive Colin Smith said: “LMC have long been actively engaged with the education sector. This year marks 25 years of our education programme which we are immensely proud of. Over the past two decades it has grown and evolved in its support of primary, post-primary and third level students, alongside also supporting teachers and educators.
“Provision of this third level education bursary enables LMC to bolster its support for those students actively interested in the pursuit of careers within our industry. This year we were delighted with the high level of interest shown by students. Throughout their applications their depth of knowledge of the agri food industry and their passion for progressing careers within this sphere were strikingly evident.”
At the recent bursary awards event, Colin Smith presented the LMC bursary to student Laura Geddis.
Laura, from Lisburn, Co Antrim, gained her Level 3 Extended Diploma in Agriculture at Greenmount and is now studying a BSc Hons degree in Sustainable Agriculture. Laura is from a suckler farm, and rears her own beef bred dairy calves. Her aim is to pursue a career in an advisory role, improving methods of farming within Northern Ireland.
Commenting on receipt of the bursary Laura said: “The bursary scheme provides opportunities to make contacts within the industry, sharing ideas and experiences. My bursary will help pay for tuition fees and travel to New Zealand to help broaden my knowledge of agriculture beyond Northern Ireland.”
Congratulating Laura on taking receipt of the LMC bursary Colin said: “Throughout her application Laura demonstrated an in-depth knowledge and passion for the agri-food industry. Her theoretical knowledge was supported by references to her first hand experience of agriculture. On behalf of LMC I would like to take this opportunity to wish Laura well as she continues her studies at CAFRE.”