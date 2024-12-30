CAFRE students graduate with Master’s Degrees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Congratulations to the postgraduate students who recently completed their studies at the College of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and graduated with Master’s Degrees from Queen’s University Belfast.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Master’s Degree in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise programme is offered by CAFRE in conjunction with Queen’s University Belfast. The students studied full-time at Loughry Campus, Cookstown completing their course over one calendar year.

Senior Lecturer at CAFRE, Dr Victoria Murphy, congratulated the graduates, stating: “The time, energy and work that you have put into the course have been recognised today. Graduation is a special occasion to celebrate your achievements with your family and friends. We hope that by attaining a Master’s Degree, you will advance your careers in the agri-food and rural business sectors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the course, students complete six taught modules. On successful completion of the modules, students select a research topic and conduct detailed analysis and present their findings in the form of a Master’s project.

CAFRE students graduate from Queen’s University Belfast with master’s in business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise at the winter ceremony. Helena Scott (Aghadowey), Michaela Tener (CAFRE Lecturer), Meagan Quigg (Hillsborough), Maryella Corden (Craigavon), Adam Montgomery (Limavady) Dr Victoria Murphy (CAFRE Senior Lecturer), Sandra-Gai Carney (Crumlin) and Amy Fowler (Dungannon).

Course Lecturer at CAFRE, Michaela Tener remarked: “The Master’s course at Loughry encourages students to develop their knowledge of the agri-food sector. Through case studies and engaging learning activities students develop skills in project management, teamwork, critical and lateral thinking, independent working and self-motivation. They network with industry experts stimulating discussion about challenges and change in the industry. We aim to develop graduates who can positively contribute to agri-food and rural businesses.”

Congratulations to the Class of 2024. May you continue to inspire and innovate as you embark on the next chapter in your agri-food or rural industry careers.

If you are completing an undergraduate degree in June 2024, or know someone who is, applications are now open to study for a Master’s Degree at CAFRE. This is your opportunity to increase your knowledge, develop new skills and confidence and help you gain a competitive edge for employment within the agri-food and rural sectors. Discover full-time and part-time course information at: www.cafre.ac.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured: CAFRE students graduate from Queen’s University Belfast with master’s in business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise at the winter ceremony. Helena Scott (Aghadowey), Michaela Tener (CAFRE Lecturer), Meagan Quigg (Hillsborough), Maryella Corden (Craigavon), Adam Montgomery (Limavady) Dr Victoria Murphy (CAFRE Senior Lecturer), Sandra-Gai Carney (Crumlin) and Amy Fowler (Dungannon).