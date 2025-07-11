CAFRE students graduate with Master’s Degrees

Postgraduate students from the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) have successfully completed their studies and graduated with Master’s Degrees from Queen’s University Belfast.

The Master’s Degree in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise is delivered by CAFRE in partnership with Queen’s University Belfast. Students undertook the three-year, part-time programme at Loughry Campus, Cookstown, where they developed advanced knowledge and skills tailored to the agri-food and rural sectors.

Dr Victoria Murphy, Senior Lecturer at CAFRE, praised the graduates: “The time, energy and dedication you have invested in your studies have been recognised today. Graduation is a proud moment to celebrate your achievements with family and friends. We are confident that your Master’s Degree will open doors and help you progress in your careers within agri-food and rural businesses.”

Throughout the course, students completed six taught modules, over two years of part-time, one night per week study. The graduates then undertook a research project, where they explored a topic of their choice in depth and presented their findings in a final Master’s dissertation.

Course Lecturer Michaela Tener highlighted the programme’s practical and professional focus: “The Master’s course at Loughry is designed to deepen students’ understanding of the agri-food sector. Through case studies, interactive learning, and industry engagement, students build essential skills in project management, critical thinking, teamwork, and independent research. Our goal is to develop graduates who are ready to lead and innovate in agri-food and rural enterprises.”

Well done to the Class of 2025 – may your future be filled with continued success, innovation, and impact in the agri-food and rural industries.

If you’ve graduated this summer with an Honours Degree, or know someone who has, applications are now open for September intake. The course is delivered full-time over one calendar year, or over three years part-time. Studying for a Master’s Degree in Business at CAFRE is your opportunity to gain specialist knowledge, build confidence, and enhance your career prospects in a dynamic and vital sector.

Explore full-time and part-time course options at: www.cafre.ac.uk.

1 . photo 3 (23).jpg Daniel Sproule from Killylea graduated with a Master’s Degree in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise. Daniel studied part-time at CAFRE Loughry Campus and celebrated his course achievement at the Graduation Ceremony at Queen’s University Belfast. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . photo 6 (9).jpg Mairead McCrory from Draperstown completed her Master’s Degree in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise whilst working as an Innovation Development Manager at Pilgrims Europe. Mairead studied part-time at CAFRE Loughry Campus and celebrated her course achievement at the Graduation Ceremony at Queen’s University Belfast. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . photo 4 (17).jpg David Moore from Ballymoney graduated with a Master’s Degree in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise. David studied part-time at CAFRE Loughry Campus and celebrated his course achievement at the Graduation Ceremony at Queen’s University Belfast. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . photo 5 (10).jpg Elizabeth Adair from Antrim graduated with a Master’s Degree in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise. Elizabeth studied part-time at Loughry Campus, whilst working as a Commercial Manager with Pilgrims Europe. Elizabeth celebrated her course achievement at the Graduation Ceremony at Queen’s University Belfast. Photo: freelance Photo Sales