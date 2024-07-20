Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) will be hosting free dry stone walling training events during July and August at CAFRE’s Glenwherry Hill Farm Centre.

The training will be an introduction to single skinned Dry Stone Walling for field boundary repairs and maintenance and will include health and safety, types and styles of dry stone walls, site preparation, stone selection and wall building.

CAFRE’s Biodiversity Technologist, Niamh Woods explains that the course will give participants the skills and knowledge to repair and maintain a single skinned dry stone wall to be stock-proof, maintain biosecurity with neighbouring farms and comply with Agri-environment Scheme agreements. Each course will take place for one day and will include a short theory To get more information visit www.cafre.ac.uk/dry-stone-walling