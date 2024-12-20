CAFRE to host hedge laying courses

Over the past number of years, the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has hosted one day practical courses at Greenmount Campus for anyone interested in hedge laying.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are hands-on one day introductory courses that aim to demonstrate the skills and techniques involved with laying a hedge. CAFRE will be offering a number of courses in January and February 2025.

Robert Beggs, CAFRE Technologist explains: “Hedge laying is a traditional skill that has been used to rejuvenate hedgerows across the British Isles for centuries. It involves partially cutting the stems of the hedge plants and laying them uphill at approximately 30 degrees. The hedge produces new growth from the base and the laid stems continue to grow over the medium term. This results in a thicker hedge that is better for biodiversity, shelter and is more stockproof.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert continues: “As time has progressed different regions have developed their own distinctive styles of hedge laying. These styles have evolved due to differences in materials available and types of livestock to be enclosed. For example, hedge laying in sheep farming areas will differ from those in cattle farming areas.”

A laid hedge on CAFRE’s nature trail at Greenmount Campus showing one year’s rapid basal regrowth. Registration for introductory hedge laying courses is open via the CAFRE website.

Robert added: “In Northern Ireland our hedges are particularly important as they go some way to compensating for our low proportion of woodland. Hedges also enhance the appearance of the countryside, enclose livestock, and provide a valuable habitat for a variety of plants and animals.”

Anyone interested in attending should, visit the events section of the website: (https://www.cafre.ac.uk/events/introduction-to-hedge-laying/) to book a place.

Due to the practical nature of these events, places are strictly limited, so booking is essential.