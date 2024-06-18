Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grazed grass remains the cheapest form of feed available on beef and sheep farms.

Well managed grass swards help to maximise growth rates of beef cattle and lambs and helps meet the energy requirements of suckler cows during the breeding season. Maximising stock performance from grazed grass is also an excellent way to help reduce the carbon footprint on your farm.

Over the next four weeks College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) beef and sheep advisers are hosting a series of farm walks under the theme of “Profit from Pasture – Striving for Sustainability” highlighting best practice on beef and sheep farms.

Four events will be held on Suckler beef farms and four events will be held on Sheep farms. During the farm walks the host farmers along with CAFRE Beef and Sheep Advisers will be demonstrating a range of grassland management and livestock technologies that are in place and their importance within profitable and sustainable beef and lamb production systems.

Bill Harpur with CAFRE Beef and Sheep Advisers Rachel Megarrell and Faith Stewart discussing the use of red clover swards in reducing fertiliser use throughout the grazing season in preparation for the technical farm walk to be held on Bills farm.

The walks will cover the management of grazed grass, introducing and managing grass clover swards, suckler cow fertility and the control of flock worm burdens, all essential elements of a sustainable sheep and beef systems. The farm walks will start at 7:30pm and farmers are invited to enrol for the events on the CAFRE website: www.cafre.ac.uk/events

Dates and venues for the events are outlined below:

Sheep Farm Walks:

Wednesday 26th June – John Martin, Gordonall Farms, 93 Newtownards Road, Greyabbey, N’Ards, BT22 2QJ

Wednesday 3rd July – William Egerton, 64 Dernavilt Road, Mullaghlass, Rosslea, Co Fermanagh, BT92 7FP

Monday 8th July – Clement Lynch, 42 Tireighter Road, Park, Co Londonderry, BT47 4BD

Wednesday 10th July – Paraic McNeill, 20 Millvale Road, Annaclone, Banbridge, BT32 5AG

Beef Farm Walks:

Monday 24th June – Bill Harpur, 7 Ballymagarry Road, Portrush, Co Antrim, BT56 8NQ

Wednesday 3rd July – David Wright, 58 Dyan Road, Caledon, Co Tyrone BT68 4XL

Friday 5th July – Oliver McKenna, 12 Tulnafoile Road, Eskra, Co Tyrone

Friday 19th July- Michael Griffith, Saintfield House Est, 71 Old Belfast Road, Ballynahinch, County Down, BT24 7EY