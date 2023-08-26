Fintan McCann (Head of Food Technology Education, CAFRE) pictured with Loughry Campus Senior Lecturers Teresa McCarney, Postgraduate Programme Manager, Nicola Kerr, Further Education and Apprenticeships Programme Manager and Dr Gillian Stevenson Higher Education Degree Programme Manager. Pic: CAFRE

Fintan, from Derrytrasna, outside Lurgan, and has taken up the leadership role at the college three decades on from having attended there as a student.

He first enrolled at Loughry Campus, Cookstown, (which offers food industry tailored educational programmes from Level 3 up to Master’s Degree) as an eager sixteen-year-old student on the Level 3 Food Technology programme.

He progressed on to study for a Food Technology Management Degree then offered by Ulster University. After working for several years in the food industry.

Fintan McCann, newly appointed Head of Food Technology Education at CAFRE, Loughry Campus. Pic: CAFRE

He then took up the position of Food Technologist at Loughry Campus in 2000 where he lectured in dairy science, food safety and operations management. He was promoted to Programme Manager of the Foundation Degree courses at Loughry, followed by Facilities Director at Greenmount Campus. After 18 years working between Loughry and Greenmount Campuses Fintan found himself on the move.

He relocated to Agri-Food Inspection Branch within the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to manage the delivery of Official Controls on behalf of the Food Standards Agency before taking up a policy role in Innovation and Science Transformation Division.

On speaking of his new appointment as Head of Food Technology Education at Loughry Campus, Fintan said:“I am delighted to be back working at Loughry Campus. These are exciting times for the food industry. The sector is modernising to ensure the competitiveness of its 330 businesses which operate locally. When I look back at the reasons why I decided on a career in the food industry, almost 33 years ago, the same thinking still applies today; that is, people always need to eat!

“With a growing global population, a career in the food industry is practically recession proof, you are virtually guaranteed employment. Additionally, you can take your qualification and experience to any country in the world. With a long tradition of delivering food education programmes Loughry graduates are employed within Northern Ireland’s award-winning food and drink companies, many of whom are major UK and global businesses.”

Innovation is key within the industry. Companies need to react to consumer trends, new regulations and threats to global food security brought about by climate change and conflicts. The industry needs to be ahead of the curve adapting and continuously improving manufacturing processes whilst ensuring food safety and sustainability. The Food Technology and Innovation Centres at Loughry Campus support students to develop new products, assess consumer acceptability and review manufacturing systems. Loughry graduates are encouraged to be innovative thinkers to develop the ‘next big thing’, to be problem solvers, to lead teams and seek technological solutions.

CAFRE enjoys superb connections with food and drink businesses. Loughry students benefit from these links through work placements, industry visits, guest speakers and generous bursary and scholarship programmes. In the last academic year £27,000 in industry bursaries and scholarships were awarded to students studying on food degree courses at Loughry. This demonstrates the food industry’s commitment to Loughry and to supporting the talent of the future. It’s also encouraging for me to see, on average 95% of our students gain employment or progress on to further study within six months of completing their course.

In 2021, the Northern Ireland food and drink processing sector had total sales of £6 billion and employed more than 25,000 people. There are roles across the food supply chain: from procuring sustainable raw materials to technical and quality management through to distribution, marketing, and retail.

“Opportunities are certainly varied and offer graduates a great choice to develop their career,” added Fintan.

“I have returned to Loughry at a time of great change. I will be taking forward an ambitious Loughry 2030 Strategic Plan which will involve enhancement of our teaching and residential facilities and revalidation of our academic provision. Curriculum development will ensure Loughry graduates are skilled to meet the current and future needs of the food industry and the expansion of our apprenticeship delivery model will widen participation,” remarked Fintan McCann.