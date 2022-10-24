Cahore Franco claims Smyths Daleside champion
As the NI Texel Breeders Club ram sales come to a close for this season the sale at Gortin Mart saw steady trade for Texel rams.
The Club thanks Shannon Porter and Smyths Daleside for their continued support and sponsorship for the sale. Thanks also goes to Judge Martin Warnock for taking the time to judge the pre-sale show.
Topping the trade was Cathal O’Neill with his Cahore exhibit which earlier claimed Judge Martin Warnock’s Smths Daleside Show Champion. This lamb is a mid March Mullan Daredevil son out of a Drumgooland Aga Khan sired dam. He moves home to join I&C Clydes flock in Clanabogan, Co Tyrone for £913.50. Coming in close behind at £861 was two shearling ram exhibits from Andrew Hutchinson Round Island Flock and Seamus McBride’s McBride Flock. Mr McBride’s exhibit, a homebred March born son of McBride Big Man out of a Kilgariff Adriano dam claimed the judge’s Smyths Daleside Reserve Champion rosette in the pre-sale show and sold to Liam Ruddy Strabane. Mr Hutchinson 3rd placed exhibit in the pre-sale show is a homebred March born Round Island Davy-J son out of a Fairywater Valiant daughter and moves to join James Conway’s Flock in Draperstown. Continuing the demand for ram lambs was the penmate to Mr O’Neill Cahore Champion, Cahore Froddo, also a Mullan Daredevil son and a full ET brother to the champion. He heads to join David Martin Strangmore Farm for £777. Martin McConville, Glenhone Flock enjoyed the same money for his 4th place Castlecairn Doodlebug son out of a Teiglum Braveheart dam. This March born lamb sold to P O’Doherty Farm Hill. Also pocketing the same money was Alistair Breen with a 9K Mullan Eureka son out of an Arkle Awesome daughter, selling to Vincent Keenan Gortin. This lamb stood second in the line-up. Patrick Blee enjoyed similar money for his Dunelm shearling ram, an Auldhouseburn Daimler son out of a Tophill Wall St daughter – he changed hands for £756 to Ronald Boyd, Drumquin. Graham and Joanne McFarland also had a good sale with their Drewmar shearling ram, ‘Extra Trip’ selling for £672. Texel rams sold with steady trade to average £528 for 37 which is up on last year’s overall average.