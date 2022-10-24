Cahore Franco claims Smyths Daleside champion

Topping the trade was Cathal O’Neill with his Cahore exhibit which earlier claimed Judge Martin Warnock’s Smths Daleside Show Champion. This lamb is a mid March Mullan Daredevil son out of a Drumgooland Aga Khan sired dam. He moves home to join I&C Clydes flock in Clanabogan, Co Tyrone for £913.50. Coming in close behind at £861 was two shearling ram exhibits from Andrew Hutchinson Round Island Flock and Seamus McBride’s McBride Flock. Mr McBride’s exhibit, a homebred March born son of McBride Big Man out of a Kilgariff Adriano dam claimed the judge’s Smyths Daleside Reserve Champion rosette in the pre-sale show and sold to Liam Ruddy Strabane. Mr Hutchinson 3rd placed exhibit in the pre-sale show is a homebred March born Round Island Davy-J son out of a Fairywater Valiant daughter and moves to join James Conway’s Flock in Draperstown. Continuing the demand for ram lambs was the penmate to Mr O’Neill Cahore Champion, Cahore Froddo, also a Mullan Daredevil son and a full ET brother to the champion. He heads to join David Martin Strangmore Farm for £777. Martin McConville, Glenhone Flock enjoyed the same money for his 4th place Castlecairn Doodlebug son out of a Teiglum Braveheart dam. This March born lamb sold to P O’Doherty Farm Hill. Also pocketing the same money was Alistair Breen with a 9K Mullan Eureka son out of an Arkle Awesome daughter, selling to Vincent Keenan Gortin. This lamb stood second in the line-up. Patrick Blee enjoyed similar money for his Dunelm shearling ram, an Auldhouseburn Daimler son out of a Tophill Wall St daughter – he changed hands for £756 to Ronald Boyd, Drumquin. Graham and Joanne McFarland also had a good sale with their Drewmar shearling ram, ‘Extra Trip’ selling for £672. Texel rams sold with steady trade to average £528 for 37 which is up on last year’s overall average.