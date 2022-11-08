Calf classes judge announced for 2022 show
The Calf Classes at this year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships will be judged by Mr Barry Gallagher from South West of Donegal.
By Ruth Rodgers
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
8th Nov 2022, 1:13pm
Beef and sheep farmer Barry runs a flock of commercial ewes alongside a small flock of pedigree Texels. Barry also finishes cattle from weanling calves to beef cattle.
Barry farms alongside his father Noel, partner Caoimhe and 16 month old son Conán.
On the day Barry will be looking for a calf with style, correctness and with potential to go forward.
Most Popular
This year’s Championships will take place on Tuesday 22nd November at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park. To keep up to date with the latest news visit beefandlamb.org.uk or follow the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.