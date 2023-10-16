The nurturing and management of calves in the first few weeks of life is detrimental to the health, growth, performance and profitability of any dairy enterprise.

CalfOTel Comfort Hutches at Ashlea Farm in Strangford, County Down. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“Heifer calves are the future of the dairy herd, so it is vital they get off to a good start,” explained Alan Hazelton from Irwin Farm Supplies, sole agents for the innovative range of outdoor calf rearing systems from CalfOTel.

“Attention-to-detail is critical! The first ten days of a calf’s life is usually the most challenging as they are susceptible to scours and pneumonia. Quality colostrum, good hygiene and a well-ventilated environment are important factors when it comes to rearing youngstock.”

With the autumn calving period well underway on farms across Northern Ireland, Irwin Farm Supplies is experiencing an unprecedented demand for CalfOTel’s individual and group hutches.

Matthew Adams and Rebecca Kennedy discuss the benefits of the CalfOTel Comfort Hutches with Alan Hazelton, Irwin Farm Supplies. PIcture: Julie Hazelton

Alan Hazelton continued: “There is an increase in the use of sexed semen, which means the majority of dairy herds are rearing more heifer calves than ever before. This coupled with planning restrictions and the expense of building materials, means that farmers are looking for cost-effective, and in some cases ‘instant’ calf housing.”

The CalfOTel range offers a variety of versatile options, including individual hutches, larger group hutches and the revolutionary single hybrid unit which houses up to four calves.

Manufactured in Holland, CalfOTel products are made from durable, fibreglass reinforced polyester and designed with three key principles in mind – labour, hygiene and welfare.

Matthew Adams from Ashlea Farm in Strangford, County Down, has recently invested in 40 of CalfOTel’s Comfort Hutches.

Originally from Glarryford in County Antrim, the former Greenmount College graduate farms 400 acres, and with help from partner Rebecca Kennedy runs a 200-cow commercial dairy herd.

“Calf rearing is a huge expense to a farm business, so it is crucial to give calves the best start in life. There is a lack of adequate housing on the farm, and in previous years poor ventilation and overcrowding has led to problems with pneumonia.

“I was in America in April, and was very impressed to see thousands of calves reared outdoors in hutches.”

The CalfOTel hutches were purchased two months ago and Matthew has already noticed an improvement in calf health and vitality. “It has been a wet and challenging few months but the calves are happy, content and thriving in the outdoor hutches. I’ve noticed a reduction in pneumonia and infections, which in turn reduces antibiotic usage and helps to boost calf health and immunity.”

The CalfOTel hutches are suitable from birth. Matthew rears the calves in the hutches until weaning at ten to twelve-weeks-old. They receive colostrum, followed by a powdered milk replacer which is easily distributed using a machine pulled behind the quad. The baby calves are bedded in fresh straw, and are offered ad-lib water and concentrates from five-days of age. The highly palatable pellet contains a blend of straw, molasses and minerals.

The hutches are located in close proximity to the shores of Strangford Lough. “The hutches offer flexibility, and provide excellent shelter, coupled with good ventilation. The calves are warm and dry and benefitting from natural daylight and fresh air."

Matthew added: “I like the concept of outdoor igloos and the design is faultless. The hutches are convenient and labour efficient, and provide a microclimate for the calves. They are warm in winter and cool in summer.”

CalfOTel’s Comfort Hutch measures L200xW120xH140cm. Wheels are incorporated in the plastic threshold to facilitate ease of movement, and each individual igloo comes complete with a tilting galvanised fence. A selection of customisable accessories such as teat buckets and hay racks are available.