CalfOTel improves health and welfare of calves at Toberanne Holstein Herd

Robert Cubitt discusses the benefits of the CalfOTel Comfort Hutches with Stephen Morrison, Toberanne Holstein Herd, Armoy. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The world-renown CalfOTel range made its Northern Ireland debut at the RUAS Winter Fair in 2017, and is exclusively available from Irwin Farm Supplies.

There is an increase in the use of sexed semen, and the majority of dairy herds are rearing more heifer calves. As a result, we are seeing a huge demand for additional, and in some cases ‘instant’ calf housing,” explained company sales representative Robert Cubitt.

The CalfOTel range boasts a number of versatile options, including compact individual hutches, larger group hutches, and the revolutionary single hybrid unit which can house up to four calves.

The CalfOTel Comfort Hutch is suitable for calves from birth to eight weeks of age. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Manufactured by Dutch firm VDK Products, the CalfOTel range is made from durable, fibre-glass reinforced polyester, and designed with three key principles in mind – labour, hygiene and welfare.

The CalfOTel hutches provide effective shelter coupled with sufficient ventilation, creating a microclimate for calves.

Robert Cubitt added: “Calf rearing is a huge expense to a farm business, so it is crucial to nurture young calves from day one. Poor hygiene, diseases and scours all contribute to higher veterinary costs and increased mortality rates.

North Antrim dairy farmers David and Stephen Morrison, owners of the 220-cow Toberanne Holstein Herd, are really impressed with CalfOTel’s Comfort Hutch.

CalfOTel hutches are made from durable, fibre-glass reinforced polyester, and are exclusively available in Northern Ireland Irwin Farm Supplies. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“This is our third season using CalfOTel hutches, and calf health and welfare has improved,” explained Stephen. “The hutches are suitable for newborn calves, and they are warm and dry in individual pens.”

The Comfort Hutch measures L200 x W120 x H140 cm, and is suitable for calves up to eight weeks of age. Wheels are incorporated in the plastic threshold to facilitate ease of movement, and each individual hutch or igloo, comes complete with a tilting, patented galvanised fence measuring 150 x 200 x 100cm. The company also manufactures a wide selection of customisable accessories, including teat buckets, hay racks which are secured using a patented multilock system.

“Heifer calves are the future of the dairy herd, so it is vital they get off to a good start,” explained Stephen. “Attention-to-detail is critical. The first ten days of a calf’s life is usually the most challenging as they are very susceptible to pneumonia and scours.

“All newborn calves are fed colostrum, which is high in nutrients and antibodies, and helps to bolster the calf’s immune system. Hygiene and environment are also important factors when it comes to calf rearing.”

Stephen added: ”CalfOTel’s concept and design is impressive, and the hutches are suitable for indoor and outdoor use. The smooth surfaces are easily cleaned and disinfected, and the hutches are lightweight easy to move around.”

David and Stephen built a new calf shed three years ago, and opted for CalfOTel hutches, rather than conventional calf pens. The hutches are more convenient and labour efficient, as they are mobile and don’t have to be dismantled and re-built on a regular basis.

“We keep the calves in individual hutches for 10 to 14 days, before moving them into group igloos in batches of 12 to 15. The hutches provide shelter, and are specially designed to provide adequate air flow for the growing calves. They are warm in winter and cool in summer.”

Healthy calves convert their energy into growth. Stephen, and his father David, are both pleased with the CalfOTel hutches. “The calves are thriving, and we can really see the bloom on them.”

In the colder winter weather, the Morrisons will further enhance calf comfort by using Cosy Calf jackets, also available from Irwin farm Supplies.