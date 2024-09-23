“Large numbers of farmers now realise just how versatile and effective Calf Choice Total really is."

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Co Antrim milk producer has confirmed his commitment to feeding the whole colostrum powder, Calf’s Choice Total as a matter of routine.

Sam Wadsworth milks 180 pedigree Holstein cows near Lisburn in Co Antrim. The herd, Mourneview Holsteins, is currently averaging 9,750L at 4.32% butterfat and 3.29% protein.

“We are calving all the year round,” Sam explained.

“Sexed semen is used to secure the replacement heifers that we need. All the other cows

Discussing the necessity of giving newborn calves the best possible start: Sam Wadsworth of Mourneview Holsteins and Morven Watson from SCCL

are bred to Culard Charolais bulls.

“We bring all the Holstein heifers through as replacements: the beef cattle are brought to store weights."

He continued: “Every calf is given the best possible start. Ensuring they receive adequate colostrum as soon after birth as possible is critically important in this regard.

“And feeding to Calf’s Choice Total to new arrivals is now an integral part of the calf management programme that is followed on the farm."

All calves born between the evening milking and morning milkings receive the powdered colostrum as a matter of routine.

Sam Wadsworth again: “The product is very easy to work with. A sachet is mixed with warm water to produce two litres of feed.

“It’s then a case of stomach tubing each calf. The whole process takes no longer than five minutes.

“And it works. We have been using the colostrum powder for the past two years with excellent results.

“It gives us the confidence that the needs of the newborn calf are being met in full.”

Calf’s Choice is manufactured by the Canadian business: SCCL. Cow colostrum is sourced from specifically licensed farms. It is then heat treated to kill-off any harmful pathogens.

The whole colostrum is then dried into a convenient, shelf-stable powder form.

SCCL’s Morven Watson was a recent visitor to Mourneview Holsteins.

She commented: “Calf Choice Total can be mixed in seconds by adding water at 49°C. By the time it has been thoroughly mixed, the colostrum will have cooled to 38°C, which is body temperature for a young calf."

Morven added: “The product is made from pooled colostrum sourced from literally thousands of cows, currently milking in the UK and the Netherlands.

“As a consequence it contains colostral protein, fat and biofactors that will deliver optimal levels of nutrition, which a neonatal calf needs to survive.

“The production process associated with the original colostrum also ensures a zero risk of transmission, where the likes of Johne’s and other disease-causing pathogens are concerned.”

For calves left with their mothers for 24 hours, an initial 2L feed of Calf Choice Total will suffice. The calf can subsequently suckle its mother.

However, in cases where the calf is removed shortly after birth, feeding 4L of the colostrum is advised.

In addition to feeding Calf Choice Total at birth, an increasing number of farmers are including 100g of the colostrum powder to mother’s milk or milk powder for up to 10 days after birth.

Transition milk has been shown to support the health and development of the immature gut in the first few weeks of life.

Other products, such as probiotics, prebiotics or other additives do not have this same beneficial effect.

“When Calf Choice Total is offered in this way, calves are receiving enriched transition milk,” the SCCL representative further explained.”

“However, it is recommended to reduce the powdered milk content of the transition drink offered to calves by 100g. This balances out the inclusion of the Calf Choice Total.”

Morven Watson concluded:“Calf Choice Total represents the effective convenient option when it comes to ensuring that a newborn calf gets the all-important colostrum it needs as soon as possible after birth.”

Calf Choice Total is available exclusively from Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd.

“We can’t keep up with demand for the product at the present time,” confirmed the company’s Ivan Minford.

“Large numbers of farmers now realise just how versatile and effective Calf Choice Total really is."

Feeding the SCL colostrum to newborn suckler calves is also strongly recommended.

Ivan Minford again:

“Again it’s a way of ensuring that the calves get the proper start to life that they need. Only one feed is normally required for suckled calves, as they will be remaining with their

mothers.”

For further information, please contact Ivan Minford on: 07831 189852