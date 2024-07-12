Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Premier Woodlands’ managing director, John Hetherington, is confirming that all of Northern Ireland’s forestry support schemes have now been ended.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These measures include the Forestry Expansion Scheme (FES) the Small Woodland Grant Scheme (SWGS) and the Woodland Improvement Grant (replanting).

“The private forestry sector is now left in limbo, not knowing what the future holds,” Hetherington commented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were aware of the uncertainty that had been associated with the future of the FES and the SWGS measures.

Premier Woodlands' managing director: John Hetherington

“But the very recent decision to terminate the re-planting grant is probably the biggest blow of all, certainly in the short term.”

John Hetherington again: “There has been no consistency in the way that Forest Service (FS), which is an agency within the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, has managed FES and the SWGS.

“Private forestry sector stakeholders had expected these schemes to be implemented in a way that provided those involved in actual tree planting with a degree of certainty from one year to the next."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “In practical terms this would have meant opening the schemes at the beginning of the summer period and closing applications at the end of August.

“This would then have allowed Forest Service to inspect the proposed planting locations in the autumn period with approvals issued before Christmas.

“This would then have allowed planting to take place in the early New Year.”

But according to the Premier Woodlands’ representative this timetable was not adhered to last season, and more frustratingly a total lack of communication from FS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “The 2023/24 planting season is a case in point. Approvals for FES and SWGS were not issued until late March and early April of this year.

“By this stage the planting season was almost over. Yes, Forest Service did agree to allow FES planting to be deferred, but not SWGS’s. So few 2023/24 FES and very few SWGS approved sites were planted. Some FES were deferred to the end of December this year, and no deferment of SWGS was allowed, meaning SWGS applicants will have to begin the process of applying all over again.

“But this is not the point. The complexities created by Brexit and the current Windsor Agreement mean that tree nurseries in Great Britain, which have the genetics that we want, need confirmed orders by the end of September.

“If orders are left until later in the winter or early spring, when planting approvals come through, in most cases, the young trees we need will not be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is particularly the case where broadleaves are concerned. We then end up sourcing young trees from mainland Europe, which are not genetically suited to an Irish climate.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s new farm minister, Andrew Muir is confirming his commitment to enhanced tree planting measures over the coming years.

Under current target his own department is to co-ordinate the planting of an additional 18M trees by 2030.

However, the Stormont Executive had previously agreed back in 2011, to target a doubling of Northern Ireland’s forest cover by 2050.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to John Hetherington, making this happen will require annual tree planting activity in the region of 4,000- 5,000ha per annum.

He commented: “During the period of FES and the SWGS, total tree planting levels actually averaged 350 to 500ha per annum.

“So, something pretty radical will have to be agreed by the Stormont Executive now if its 2050 tree cover target is to be achieved.”

The knee jerk reaction to this unfolding situation could well centre on the throwing of additional money at new tree planting support measures. But this is not entirely the case, claims John Hetherington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Yes we need new forestry support schemes, which must be adequately funded. But above all else, the private woodland and forestry development sectors need a degree of security for the future.

“There is talk that the FES and SWGS measures will be rolled over for another year so as to cover the 2024/25 planting season.

“But this is not good enough. We need a new five-year programme that will allow farmers and landowners to plan for the future.”

For further information, contct John Hetherington on (028) 7963 4236.