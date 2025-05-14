Campaign launched to raise awareness of quality water

NI Water’s Tap House is returning to the NI Water stand at the Balmoral Show.

NI Water has launched its annual campaign to raise awareness of the importance of water and the role its team plays in protecting it.

The ‘Quality Water’ campaign highlights the significant, often unseen role its scientists and water quality experts play in ensuring the water NI Water provides meets strict quality standards all year round.

As part of the campaign, and following on from its successful pilot last year, NI Water’s Tap House will return to NI Water’s stand at the Balmoral Show in the Eikon Shopping Village (stand EK108) for a second year. The Tap House showcases the importance of water quality at an interactive bar where visitors can top up with world-class drinking water straight from the tap. It will be all hands to the pumps with the NI Water team on hand to greet visitors from all over and help with any water and sewerage related questions from Wednesday 14th May to Saturday 17th May.

Siobhan Sterling, water quality manager with NI Water, said: “Clean, healthy and readily available water is essential for health and wellbeing, as well as economic growth. NI Water’s ‘Quality Water’ campaign aims to share the important role the water industry plays in ensuring the water supply we all depend upon is sustainable and resilient now and in the future.

“Our ‘Quality Water’ campaign highlights that NI Water’s water supply is rigorously tested in our laboratories where we can confirm that it is safe to drink.

“Visitors to the Balmoral Show can try our world-class quality tap water from a reusable cup or snap a pic in our water bottle seat, tagging NI Water on our socials, for a free reusable bottle to stay hydrated during the show. The hands-on event will be an opportunity for the public to understand how their water is treated and safely tested before it is supplied to their taps at home.

“This year also marks the 6th year since NI Water’s Refillution campaign was launched at the show in 2019. Staying hydrated and reducing plastic waste is a win-win for everyone.

“Check out our Facebook and Twitter accounts @niwnews for photos and get tagging and sharing with your friends!”

For more information on our key messages, please visit our website: www.niwater.com/quality and www.niwater.com/Refillution