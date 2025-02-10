Captive Bird Temporary Control Zone in place following initial results of Avian Influenza outside Magherafelt

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has introduced a 3km Captive Bird Temporary Control Zone (CBTCZ) around a nature reserve outside Magherafelt.

This follows preliminary positive results from the Agri Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a small number of captive birds.

The premises are now closed to the public and the Chief Veterinary Officer has put in place a range of immediate restrictions around the site, including the humane culling of the remaining captive birds.

A veterinary investigation is under way to determine the likely source of infection and surveillance will be conducted of poultry and other bird premises within the 3km CBTCZ.

The CBTCZ Declaration can be accessed on the DAERA website and lists the full extent of restrictions which must be adhered to by all poultry and captive bird keepers within the 3km zone around the affected premises.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has said: “The preliminary positive results of HPAI in captive birds is very disheartening. No captive bird site or poultry premises is immune from a potential incursion of this terrible disease, and it is of paramount importance that all bird keepers take appropriate action now to review and enhance their biosecurity measures to protect their birds from this highly infectious disease.”

Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland, Brian Dooher, added: “I would urge all flock keepers, in line with the requirements of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone in place across Northern Ireland, to take action to review and, where necessary, improve biosecurity in order to prevent further incursion of the disease. If avian influenza were to enter our Northern Ireland commercial flock, it would have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade, and the wider economy.”

DAERA stresses the mandatory legislative requirement that all keepers of birds (except keepers of pet birds kept in the owners home) must be registered with DAERA. If you have not already done so, please download a registration form on the DAERA website.

Avian Influenza is a notifiable disease. Anyone who suspects an animal may be affected by a notifiable disease must, by law, report it to the DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7840 or your local DAERA Direct Office immediately. Failure to do so is an offence.