Carbon awareness training for agriculture professionals

CAFRE recently hosted feed advisory staff from Fane Valley Feeds for the first session of Carbon Awareness Training for Agriculture Professionals.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Apr 2024, 17:40 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 17:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

CAFRE has developed this two-day programme in conjunction with the Northern Ireland Grade Trade Association (NIGTA). The aim is to give professionals working in agriculture a greater knowledge around carbon and how it’s going to affect the sector going forward.

David Garrett, acting CEO of NIGTA, said of the training: “This is a great opportunity for NIGTA members. We have developed this training with CAFRE over recent months to help develop our people. Our farming customers are aware that carbon is a big issue but are unsure of what to do about it. This training is a great way to pull industry together.”