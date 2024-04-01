CAFRE has developed this two-day programme in conjunction with the Northern Ireland Grade Trade Association (NIGTA). The aim is to give professionals working in agriculture a greater knowledge around carbon and how it’s going to affect the sector going forward.

David Garrett, acting CEO of NIGTA, said of the training: “This is a great opportunity for NIGTA members. We have developed this training with CAFRE over recent months to help develop our people. Our farming customers are aware that carbon is a big issue but are unsure of what to do about it. This training is a great way to pull industry together.”