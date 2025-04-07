Careers in NI’s red meat industry highlighted at event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland attended the "Opportunities in Food" Careers Fair to highlight the diverse range of careers in the red meat industry.

Held at the College of Agriculture Food & Rural Enterprise’s (CAFRE) Loughry Campus, LMC engaged with students at an important juncture of their education pathway. LMC aims to help inform student’s future direction and help support the development of a skilled workforce to meet the demands of an ever-growing sector.

Emma Brownlee, head of education and consumer promotions manager, said: “LMC is committed to nurturing future talent and fostering sustainable growth within the meat and livestock industries.

"Speaking with students at the event highlighted the breadth of skills and knowledge we have here in Northern Ireland, and it is important that we continue to enrich and foster relationships with these students so that we can make a real impact on the future of our thriving agri-food industry.”

The LMC has awarded its annual £1,500 bursary to BSc Hons Agricultural Technology student Jane May, seen here with LMC board member David Torrens.

LMC has been engaging with young people for nearly thirty years, from primary school, through post primary and most recently at third level education, encouraging young people to think about the avenues and opportunities in the local agri-food sector.

Emma added: “Our priority at LMC is to continue to support skills development and spotlight industry pathways for student who are interested in pursuing a career in the agriculture industry.

"By attending these careers fairs, we have the opportunity to foster connections and facilitate knowledge-sharing to equip young people with the insights and opportunities they need to advance in their careers.”

If you would like to find out more about The Livestock and Meat Commission and the industry it has served for nearly 70 years, visit: Livestock & Meat Commission | Northern Ireland Beef & Sheep Meat Industry