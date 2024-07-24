Carla Lockhart MP marks Farm Safety Week 2024
"Farm Safety Week offers an opportunity for a real reset in the way we all approach farm safety and risk-taking. It’s shocking that farming continues to have the poorest safety record of any occupation," said Carla Lockhart MP
The alarming statistics underscore the importance of this initiative:
Sadly, there were 7 farm-related workplace fatalities in Northern Ireland during 2023/24, with one additional death still under investigation by HSENI.
Across the UK, 34 people lost their lives on farms in the past twelve months.
Carla Lockhart MP encourages everyone in the farming community to stay vigilant to daily hazards and improve working practices to prevent accidents and fatalities. "During Farm Safety Week, think safer, stay alert to the daily hazards, and improve working practices," she emphasised.
Moreover, mental health is an important aspect of farm safety. Farmers are reminded to "Mind Your Head" and take care of their mental well-being. In Northern Ireland, the Rural Support group provides invaluable assistance, offering free and confidential support through their helpline at 0800 138 1678. Staffed by individuals from farming backgrounds, they offer help with financial pressures, succession planning, bereavement, mental health issues, and more.
"If you or your farm business would like free, impartial guidance, please call their support line today," Carla Lockhart MP added. "Together, we can make the farming community stronger, healthier, and more resilient."
