Carla Lockhart MP urges farmers and communities to join Tractor Rally Protests

These protests are part of a UK-wide day of action against proposed changes to inheritance tax, specifically targeting Agricultural and Business Property Relief.

Highlighting the significance of these changes, Carla Lockhart said: “The so-called ‘family farm tax’ represents an existential threat to the future of family farms across Northern Ireland and indeed the whole of the UK. These changes, if implemented, will devastate farming families who are already facing enormous pressures. I have been challenging this unjust tax in Westminster, but we also need to show the strength of opposition across our communities. No farmers, no food. It’s as simple as that.”

The rallies, organised by the UFU, will feature seven tractor runs across Northern Ireland, with the County Down (Banbridge) and County Armagh routes holding particular importance for the Upper Bann constituency.

Route Details for Upper Bann

1. County Down Tractor Route (Banbridge)

- Starting Point: Maze Long Kesh

- Route: Halftown Road > Culcavey Road > Lisburn Road > Hillsborough Road > Banbridge Road > Halfway Road > Banbridge Bypass > Cascum Link

- Finish: The Boulevard, Banbridge

2. County Armagh Tractor Route

- Start/Finish Point: Edenaveys Road, Armagh

- Route: Markethill Road > Armagh A28 > Gosford Road > Mullaghbrack Road > Annareagh Road > The New Link > Legacorry Road > Portadown Road > Dumado Road > Barrack Hill > Barrack Street > Newry Road > Markethill Road

Carla Lockhart added: “I urge everyone to get behind our farmers, either by taking part in these tractor runs or by lining the roads (safely) to show support. These routes, particularly in Banbridge and Armagh, will provide our local communities with the opportunity to send a clear message to Westminster that Northern Ireland will not stand for these punitive measures.”

Event Details

- Registration: 12:30pm

- Start Time: 2:00pm

The tractor rallies are part of a united effort across the UK, with similar events being organised by NFU England, NFU Scotland, and NFU Cymru. The protests aim to pressure the government ahead of the Spring Statement in March 2025, demanding that these damaging tax proposals be dropped.

For further information on the UFU tractor rallies or to find out how to get involved, please contact your local UFU office.

