Carla Lockhart supports Farm Safety Week launch

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart was delighted to support the Westminster launch of Farm Safety Week 2025, which runs from 21st the 25th July.

Now in its 13th year, Farm Safety Week is a vital initiative organised by the Farm Safety Foundation - more commonly known as Yellow Wellies, a small independent UK charity working with next generation farmers.

The charity celebrated the 8th Anniversary of its Mind Your Head campaign in February.

The DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “Yellow Wellies is a fantastic charity, working mainly with farmers under 40-years-old to raise awareness of farm safety and mental wellbeing.

“Farming is ranked as the UK’s most dangerous industry. It accounts for just one per cent of the UK’s workforce, but is responsible for up to 20% of all workplace deaths annually.

“Updated figures are due to be released soon, but in 2023/24 the Health and Safety Executive Fatal Injuries in Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing Report, confirmed that 23 farm workers, and four members of the public, including two children, lost their lives on GB farms in the previous twelve months.

“In Northern Ireland, HSENI confirmed eight workplace fatalities during the same period.

“The figures are alarming, but the sad truth is that in most cases these tragic accidents could have been prevented.”

The MP added: ”Farming has evolved immensely over the years, but one of its biggest ongoing challenges is farm safety. The Farm Safety Foundation is working to raise awareness of everyday dangers, while trying to improve attitudes to risk.

“They are working with over 400 partners, including agricultural colleges and Young Farmers’ Clubs throughout the UK to highlight that mental wellbeing is central to farm safety.

“Farmers lead busy lives on a daily basis. They make hundreds of decisions, carry out numerous hazardous tasks, and operate dangerous machinery and equipment every day. Many can be complacent and think ‘it won’t happen to me’. The reality is that any one of their routine chores could result in life-changing or fatal consequences.

“As Farm Safety Week approaches we are reminded about the importance of staying safe on farms. I am appealing to farmers and those involved in the agri-food sector to avoid taking unnecessary risks. Value your safety, and the safety of others in the workplace.”

Carla Lockhart added: “While we can’t eliminate risk completely, we can all identify the dangers and take precautions to help minimise the risk of farm-related accidents.

“The Farm Safety Foundation has compiled ‘The Little Book of Farm Safety’, which can be downloaded from its website: www.yellowwellies.org. This easy-to-use guide highlights the dangers, including, falls from heights, working with livestock, machinery, ATVs, overhead powerlines, slurry and child safety. It is designed to help farmers put safety at the forefront of their daily routine.

“I am proud to support this annual campaign. We all have a collective responsibility to work together to promote safer farming practices, and drive down the number of farm-related accidents.”