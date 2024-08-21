Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed the announcement that Rural Support is set to introduce five new ‘Plough On’ groups throughout Northern Ireland.

The DUP’s Parliamentary Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “Whilst rewarding, farming poses personal and mental health challenges for farmers on a daily basis. Many farmers feel isolated, while others are facing financial turmoil due to rising overhead costs, poor farmgate prices and other unpredictable challenges such as inclement weather.

“Registered charities such as Rural Support offer free confidential, impartial guidance and support on a range of issues including health and well-being, financial issues and family disputes.”

Ms Lockhart added: "Rural Support’s ‘Plough On’ initiative addresses rural isolation and provides social interaction for retired farmers and those who are less actively involved in the agricultural industry.

“There are currently 12 Plough On groups operating across the province, providing free farming-based activities and trips for men over the age of 65. The monthly meetings provide those living in rural areas with an opportunity to meet and socialise with like-minded individuals who have retired or taken a step-back from the demands of full-time farming. The volunteer-led meetings improve mental and physical wellbeing.”

Rural Support has announced plans to introduce five additional Plough On groups in counties Tyrone, Antrim, Down and Fermanagh.

Carla Lockhart added: "Rural Support is seeking to recruit group leaders to oversee and support the new Plough On groups. The role is ideal for someone who can spare around four or five hours every month and wants to support their local community.”

Group leaders will be responsible for encouraging local participants, organising monthly meetings and occasional excursions. Further information is available from Sharon McCullagh on 028 86 760040.