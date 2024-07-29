A special lamb, its dam was purchased at the Crewelands dispersal as a ewe lamb at 3500gns with breeding going back to the 12000gns Castlewood gimmer and sired by the 75,000gns Cairnton Chaos. This lamb stood 5th at Balmoral show 2024 and sold to Sean O’Connor, Rose Lodge Flock, Co. Wexford for 5,500gns. Co. Donegal breeder Richard Wilson of the Shannagh Flock took Reserve Champion selling to Patrick Grant, Co. Down & Judge Philip Lynch, Co. Louth for 6,000gns.

Owing to a calendar clash this year’s Show and sale was a one day event very hot on the heels of the Lanark Show and sale with Philip Lynch of the established Glyde Flock, Castlebellingham being Judge on the day.

Ewe lambs were first through the ring and topping the shop of the 6 that were forward was lot no 2 Consigned by S&J McCloskey (Glenroe) an ET twin lamb sired by the 200,000gns Salopian Solid Gold out of a Burnview dam who had previously bred the 2023 Ballymena supreme champion and was destined for its new home at 1100gns with S Haslett, Limavady Co Londonderry. The judge’s decision was backed by the Gavel

the lamb taking first in its class at the show earlier.

The ewe lambs averaged 700gns

10 shearling ewes were next up to average 960gns with McCloskey (Glenroe) again taking the red rosette in its class and going on to become female Champion lot number 16 reaching 2100gns. A natural served single lamb a very strong sheep by Crewlands dancing Brave avery stylish and breedy ewe snapped up by Mark Priestley heading south to Limestone.

Two further lots broke the 1000gns mark with Dennis Taylor (Ballynacannon) harvesting 1300gns for his lot no 18. A naturally served single lamb sired by Lakeview Fury out of a home bred dam Her maternal sister sold at Dark Diamonds for 4000gns and her dam sold as an aged ewe to 2800gns this lamb was bought to be exported to mainland Europe.

A Gault (Forkins) achieved a further 4 figure sum for his lot no14 changing hands at 1000gns, A Crewlands Crusader sired sheep an ET single lamb with three of her maternal sisters reaching an average of 3333gns. Again, the female lines proving popular with the exporters and heading off to mainland Europe.

126 ram lambs were sold on the day at an average selling price of 2066.25gns. Two lambs topping the sale at 11,000gns first to reach the top spot was Mark Priestley (Limestone) with his lot number 43 a single ET lamb by Sportsmans Masterplan. Its dam is an ET sister to Limousine and Lighting sold to Rhaeadr and the grandam is a ET sister to Strathbogie Jackpot. Parting with the cash was M&C McNally (Benedyglen) adding to their flock in Dungiven Co. Derry

Second reaching the top spot was a consignment from M&C McNally (Benedyglen) Sired by the 75,000gn Cairnton Chaos A single ET lamb out of a Ballinatone Showstopper Gimmer which had been purchased from Forkins Heading off to his new postcode with John McKay.

Two further lots reached 5 figure sums Mark Priestley again reaching to top flight with lot number 44 selling to 10,000gns. A single ET lamb by Rhaeadr Rockshore which stood in second place in a very large and strong class at this year’s Balmoral show, His Dam “Queen Bee” has bred tremendously well leaving sons to 7000gns and daughters to 3000gns one of which took the third place again at this years Balmoral show. P Grant was the successful bidder for this lot at the fall of the Gavel.

Jack Smyth was next up with the equal second highest trade on the day. 10,000gns for his lot no 121. Sired by Bessiebelle Bandit out of a home bred Ewe, this single ET lamb. The first sons out of Bandit reached 8000gns at the sale in 2023and its dam is a full sister to the 3600gns Moto Moto and two further Gimmers slod to 4K and 3.5k gns. John Robson taking home the ram at the fall of the hammer.

Top 5 lots were completed by another lot from the pen of Mark Priestley making it quite a successful day for Limestone. His lot number 45 taking the fancy of James Ludgate (Rempstone) and heading across the Irish sea to join his Oxfordshire flock at 8500gns. An ET twin lamb is the same way bred as lot 43 above which was joint top price.

Congratulations to all the Young Handlers who took part in their respective age classes. Philip Lynch commented “by far the most difficult class to judge everyone who showed their sheep were excellent and very competent. Well done to all.”

Thank you to lead sponsors Danske Bank. Strabane Mills, Co. Tyrone who sponsored meal for 1st prize winners in each of our classes. Advertisers - Erin Farm Feeds, OMC Engineering Fabrication Services, Donbraid Livestock Services, The Sheep Vet, NFU Mutual, AB Europe, United Feeds, Clean It Car Care, Wilsons of Rathkenny, & Redmills AgriFeeds we appreciate your continued support.

A word of thanks to all the staff of Ballymena Livestock Mart, Fraser Tweed Veterinary Inspector, John Hegarty Steward & Alfie Shaw Agriimages and everyone who made the show and sale a success.

Ewe Lamb top 3 Ballymena 2024

S McCloskey, lot 2 1100, S Haslett

RC&JC Watson, lot 7 750, S Brownlow

Neville Rickey, Lot 8 650, J McCLurg

Shearling Ewe top 5 Ballymena 2024

S McCloskey, lot 16 2100, M Priestley

PDW Taylor, lot 18 1300, Szabolcs Magyari

A Gault, lot 14 1000, Dani Cueto

A McNeilly, lot 10 800, C Craig

A Gault, lot 15 800, I Donald

PDW Taylor, lot 17 800, Szabolcs Magyari

Ram Lamb top 10 Ballymena 2024

M Priestley, lot 43 11000, M&C McNally

M McNally, lot 130 11000, John McKay

M Priestley, lot 44 10000, P Grant

J Smyth, lot 121 10000, John Robson

M Priestley, lot 45 8500, James Ludgate

A Wilson, lot 56 6000, P Grant

Jalex Livestock, lot 81 6000, SJ Buckley

P Taylor, lot 162 6000, R Thompson

M Butler, lot 52 5500, S Gorman

A Gault, lot 132 5000, J Lucas

J Wilkinson, lot 65 5000, M Priestley

S O’Keeffe, lot 70 5000, A Barkley

Top 3 Pens

Vendor M Priestley – Lot no 43 – 11,000gns; Lot No 44 – 10,000gns; Lot no 45 – 8500gns. Total 29,500gns

Vendor Jack Smyth – Lot no 121 – 10,000; Lot No 122 – 4200. Lot No 125 – 2600. Total – 16,800

Vendor M&C McNally – Lot No 130 – 11000; Lot No129 – 2800; Lot No 133 – 2300. Total – 16100

Judge: Philip Lynch, Glyde Flock

Ewe Lamb: 1st Lot 2 – S&E McCloskey; 2nd Lot 7 – C&J Watson; 3rd Lot 5 – P Gurney; 4th Lot 3 – K Johnston; 5th Lot 8 – N Rickey

Shearling Ewe: 1st Lot 16 S&J McCloskey; 2nd Lot 11 – J&A Moses; 3rd Lot 14 – A Gault; 4th Lot 18 - D Taylor; 4th Lot 13 - P Kennedy; 5th Lot 10 - A McNeilly

Shearling Ram: 1st Lot 21 – K Johnston

Commercial Gigot Ram Lamb: 1st Lot 81 - J Alexander; 2nd Lot 18 – A Gault; 3rd Lot 163 D Taylor; 4th Lot 80 - S&J McCloskey; 5th Lot 121 – J Smyth; 6th Lot 76 – P McVerry

Novice Ram Lamb: 1st Lot 46 – A O’Keeffe; 2nd Lot 130 – M McNally; 3rd Lot 65 – J Wilkinson; 4th Lot 82 – J Alexander; 5th Lot 142 – R Henderson; 6th Lot 39 – A Wilson

Ram Lamb: 1st Lot 52 M&E Butler; 2nd Lot 56 R Wilson; 3rd Lot 152 C&J Watson; 4th Lot 26 – A Gault; 5th Lot 61 – P Gurney; 6th Lot 162 – D Taylor

Pen of 3: 1st Lot 27,29,31 – A Gault; 2nd Lot 62,63,64 – P Gurney; 3rd Lot 152,153,154 – C&J Watson; 4th Lot 41,42,43 – M Priestley; 5th Lot 114,116,117 – P Grant; 6th Lot 82,83,84 – J Alexander

Female Champion – S&J McColskey

Reserve Female Champion – J&A Moses

Male Champion – M&E Butler

Reserve Male Champion – R Wilson

Supreme Champion – Martin & Eoin Butler

Reserve Champion – Richard Wilson

Under 14 young handlers: 1st place Noah Taylor; 2nd place Lara Taylor; 3rd place Caolan McNally; 4th place Riley Gurney; 5th place Ronan Conway; 6th place Millie Donald

Under 18 young handlers: 1st place Isabella Taylor; 2nd place Neale Fleming

1 . 2nd Prize Ram Lamb, Reserve Male Champion & Reserve Overall Champion from R Wilson Judge P Lynch & Sam Ritchie Strabane Mills.jpg 2nd Prize Ram Lamb, Reserve Male Champion & Reserve Overall Champion from R Wilson Judge P Lynch & Sam Ritchie Strabane Mills.Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 1st Prize Shearling Ewe, Female Champion from S&J McCloskey selling for 2100gns to M Priestley.jpg 1st Prize Shearling Ewe, Female Champion from S&J McCloskey selling for 2100gns to M Priestley.Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

3 . 10000gns Ram Lamb from M Priestley selling to P Grant, Co. Down.jpg 10000gns Ram Lamb from M Priestley selling to P Grant, Co. DownPhoto: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

4 . Young Handler Winners U 14 Noah Taylor U18 Isabella Taylor.jpg Young Handler Winners U 14 Noah Taylor U18 Isabella TaylorPhoto: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales