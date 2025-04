Cattle prices continue to rise at Lisnaskea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An excellent demand for a lot of quality stock on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 15th April as prices continue to rise ensuring a complete clearence of all stock presented.

This week Cows & Calves sold to £3060 for a Char Cow with Lim. Bull Calf £2700 for a Char Cow with AA.Bull Calf and an incalf Cow sold to £2200.

Store Bullocks sold to £1870 for a 410kg Lim (£456) with a 500kg AA. to £1850 (£370).

Weanling Males sold to £1370 for a 295kg Lim (£464) with a 310kg Daq. to £1380 (£445).

Lightweight Males sold to £540 per 100kg for a 215kg Lim. to £1160 and a 190kg to £990 (£521) with a 270kg Daq. to £1290 (£478) and a 210kg Daq. to£1010 (£481).

Store Heifers sold to £1880 for a 550kg Bga. (£342) a 535kg Lim. sold to £1660 (£310).

Lighter Weight Heifers sold £1650 for a 415kg Ch.(£398) £1560 for a 380kg Sim. (£411) a 245kg Daq.sold to £1140 (£465) a 280kg Lim. sold to £1340 (£479) with a 290kg Ch. to £1340 (£462) and a 165kg Lim. to a high of £521 per 100kg to £860.

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Lisnaskea Producer Char Cow with Lim. Bull Calf to £3060 and Char Cow with AA. Bull Calf to £2700. Lisnaskea Producer £2200 for Incalf Heifer.

STORE & WEANLING MALES

Roslea Producer 410kg Lim. to £1870 (£456) and 500kg AA. to £1850 (£370). Lisbellaw Producer 435kg Lim. to £1760 (£405). Florencecourt Producer 310kg Daq. to £1380 (£445) 270kg Daq. to £1290 (£478) and 210kg Daq. to £1010 (£481). Lisnaskea Producer 295kg Lim. to £1370 (£464)and a 310kg Lim.to £1160 (£374). Magheraveely Producer 310kg Lim. to £1310 (£423) 215kg Lim. to £1160 (£540) 250kg Lim. to £1010 (£404) 260kg Lim. to £1000 (£385) 235kg Lim. to £1000 (£426) and 190kg Lim. to £990 (£521). Enniskillen Producer 300kg Sal. to £1060 (£353) and 300kg B/B. to £960. Trillick Producer 255kg Ch. to £1000 (£392).

STORE & WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisnaskea Producer 550kg Bga. to £1880 (£342) Lisbellaw Producer 435kg Lim. to £1760 (£405) 415kg Ch. to £1650 (£398) and 450kg Ch. to £1570 (£349). Newtownbutler Producer 535kg Lim. to £1660 (£310) 515kg Lim. to £1600 (£310) 490kg Lim. to £1560 (£318) 510kg Limms to £1560 x 2 (£306) and a 485kg Lim. to £1510 (£311). Fivemiletown Producer 380kg Sim. to £1560 (£411) and 390kg Lim. to £1460 (£370). Fivemiletown Producer 490kg Lim. to £1550 (£316) and 490kg Lim. to £1540 (£314). Roslea Producer 435kg AA. to £1520 (£349). Newtownbutler Producer 405kg Lim. to £1490 (£368) and 360kg Lim. to £1440 (£400). Trillick Producer 320kg Ch. to £1470 (£459) and 290kg Ch. to £1340 (£462). Magheraveely Producer 280kg Lim. to £1340 (£479) 280kg Lim. to £1240 (£443) 190kg Lim. to £870 (£458) and 165kg Lim. to £860 (£521). Lisnaskea Producer 365kg Lim. to £1300 (£356). Lisnaskea Producer 310kg Lim. to £1250 (£403) and 300kg Lim. to £1190 (£397). Florencecourt Producer 245kg Daq. to £1140 (£465).

Lots more stock required weekly to supply this growing demand from online and ringside competition.