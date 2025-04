Cattle prices remain high at Clogher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A massive entry of 1414 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, 12th April sold to a very strong demand with prices remaining high and rising in some sections.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Fatstock Ring 302 lots listed sold to a very sharp demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £3311 for a 770kg Ch. (£430) with an 840kg Ch. to £3257-80 at £386 per 100kg and an 840kg Sim. to £3225-60 (£384) Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £2894-40 for a 670kg B/B. to £432 per 100kg with a 590kg B/B. to £2501-60 (£424 per 100kg and a 610kg Lim. to £410 per 100kg to £2501. Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £2086-80 for a 740kg to £282 per 100kg FAT BULLS sold to £3280 for a 1000kg Sim. to (£328) with a 1020kg Ch. to £3162 @£310 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS sold to £416 per 100kg for a 540kg (£2246-40) Friesian Steers sold to £2099-60 for a 580kg to £362 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAT HEIFERS sold to £390 per 100kg for a 630kg Ch. to (£2457) In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £3200 for an 825kg Ch. (£388) with a 725kg Ch. to £3160 (£421).

stock image

FORWARD STEERS sold to £2750 for a 590kg Ch. (£466) with a 505kg Ch. to £2400 (£475).

MED WEIGHT STEERS sold to £2390 for a 490kg Lim. (£488) with a 495kg Ch. to £2340 (£473).

SMALLER STEERS sold to £1660 for a 360kg Lim. (£461) with a 350kg AA. to £1640 (£468).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEAVY HEIFERS sold to £2840 for a 650kg Lim. (£437) with a 595kg Lim. to £2740 (£460).

FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £2570 for a 540kg Ch. (£476) with a 505kg Ch. to £2300 (£455).

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS sold to £2140 for a 470kg Ch. (£455) with a 450kg Ch. to £2010 (£446).

SMALLER HEIFERS sold to £1860 for a 400kg Ch. (£465).

WEANLING MALES sold to £2500 for a 500kg B/B. (£500) a 350kg Ch.to £1890 (£540) and a 340kg Ch. to £1850 (£544).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £2050 for a 540kg Lim.(£379) with a 310kg Ch.to£1660 (£535) and a 320kg Ch. to £1680 (£525).

DAIRY COWS sold to £2780, £2680, and £2650.

BREEDING BULLS sold to £4550 for Char and £3900 for Lim.

SUCKLER OUTFITS sold to ££3800, £3720, £3700, and £3550.

INCALF COWS & HEIFERS sold to £2520 and £2350. BULL CALVES sold to £780 and £740 for Chars.

HEIFER CALVES sold to £890 for Char.

REARED MALE LUMPS sold to£1430 and £1420 for Chars.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS sold to £1380 for Char.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS

Donaghmore Producer 670kg B/B. to £432 (£2894-40) 590kg B/B. to £424 (£2501-60) 730kg Ch. to £402 (£2934-60) 690kg Lim. to £398 (£2746-20) and 690kg Lim. to £380 (£2622) Greysteel Producer 770kg Ch. to £430 (£3311) Aghalee Producer 610kg Lim. to £410 (£2501) Fermanagh Producer 760kg Sim. to £392 (£2979-20) 840kg Sim. to £384 (£3225-60) and 700kg Sim. to £382 (£2674) Armagh Producer 770kg Lim. to £390 (£3003) Derrylin Producer 500kg Lim. to £388 (£1940) and 580kg Lim. to £384 (£2227-20) Cookstown Producer 730kg Ch. to £388 (£2832-40) and 740kg Lim to £382(£2826-80 Maguiresbridge Producer 840kg Ch. to £386 (£3257-80) Derrylin Producer 600kg Lim. to £382 (£2292) Aughnacloy Producer 610kg B/B. to £382 (£2330-20) Seskinore Producer 720kg Lim. to £382 (£2750-40) Fintona Producer 620kg Ch. to £382 (£2368-40).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other top quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £360 to £378 per 100kg.

2nd quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £334 to £358 per 100kg.

Top quality Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold from £380 to £432 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £2086-80 for a 740kg to £282 per 100kg with others selling from £262 to £280 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £200 to £242 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £140 to £180 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fermanagh Producer 1000kg Sim. to £328 (£3280) Kinawley Producer 930kg Sal. to £320 (£3050) Carrickmore Producer 1100kg Sim. to £316 (£3050-60) Aghalee Producer 1020kg Ch. to £310 (£3162) Aughnacloy Producer 1010kg Her. to £06 (£3090-60) Garrison Producer 980kg Ch. to £300 (£2940).

FAT STEERS

Char Steers sold to £416 per 1-00kg for a 540kg to £2246-40 Lim. Steers sold to £364 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2184. Sim Steers sold to £374 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2505-80. Fries Steers sold to £362 per 100kg for a 580kg to £2099-60. B/B. Steers sold to £310 per 100kg for a 930kg to £2883. AA. Steers sold to £300 per 100kg for a 910kg to £2730. Hol. Steers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 810kg to £2008-80.

FAT HEIFERS

B/B. Heifers sold to £424 per 100kg for a 590kg to £2501-60) Lim. Steers sold to £410 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2501. Char Heifers sold to £390 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2457. Hol. Heifers sold to £326 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1793.

STORE BULLOCKS (290 lots)

A very sharp this week again demand for a lot of quality stock presented with a 825kg Ch. to £3200 (£388) and a 725kg Ch. to £3160 (£421) and selling to a high of £456 twice per 100kg for a 655kg Ch. to £2990 and a 645kg Ch. to £2940 several others sold from £374 to £441 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FORWARD STEERS sold to £2750 for a 590kg Lim. (£466) to a high of £475 per 100kg for a 505kg Ch. to £2400 others sold from £401 to £442 per 100kg

LEADING PRICES

Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 825kg Ch. to £3200 (£388) and 730kg Ch. to £3070 (£420). Paul Hacket Newtownbutler 750kg Ch. to £3160 (£421) and 655kg Ch. to £2990 (£456). Des Wilson Clogher 705kg Ch. to £3110 (£441). R Allen Armagh 695kg Lim. to £3040 (£437) and 700kg Lim. to £2960 (£423). G Johnston Stewartstown 735kg Lim. to £3020 (£411) and 670kg Lim. to £2760 (£412). F Hamill Ballygawley 725kg Ch. to £3000 (£414). W Fawcett Riverside Farm 785kg Sim. to £2940 (£374) 695kg Sim. to £2880 (£414) 730kg Sim. to £2840 (£389) 775kg Lim. to £2810 (£362) 700kg Sim. to £2740 (£391) and 725kg Sim. to £2740 (£378). John Hackett Eskra 645kg Ch. to £2940 (£456). Adam Williamson Dungannon 635kg Lim. to £2940 (£463). T Quinn Ballygawley 755kg B/B. to £2900 (£384)

FORWARD STEERS 505KG TO 590KG sold to £2750 for a 590kg Ch. (£466) for J Hackett Eskra. P Hacket Newtownbutler 555kg Lim. to £2470 (£445) and 570kg Lim. to £2340 (£410). Fivemiletown Producer 565kg Lim. to £2440 (£432) and 540kg Ch. to £2300 (£426). J Cassidy Derrylin 505kg Ch. to £2400 (£475) and 550kg Ch. to £2300 (£418). Downpatrick Producer 580kg AA. to £2330 (£401) 525kg S/H. to £2320 (£442) and 575kg AA. to £2300 (£400)

MED WEIGHT STEERS 410KG TO 500KG

A very lively trade in this section with quality lots selling to £2390 for a 490kg Lim. (£488) several other quality steers sold from £418 to £473 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Hackett Eskra 490kg Lim. to £2390 (£488). Enniskillen Producer 495kg Ch. to £2340 (£473) 595kg B/B. to £2100 (£424) and 495kg Ch. to £2080 (£420). J Primrose Fivemiletown 485kg Lim. to £2300 (£474) 485kg Ch. to £2270 (£468) and 475kg Lim. to £2170 (£457). K Gallagher Ballygawley 495kg Lim. to £2160 (£436). Adam Williamson Dungannon 485kg Lim. to £2130 (£439). Fivemiletown Producer 480kg Ch. to £2230 (£464) 465kg Ch. to £2120 (£456) and 485kg Ch. to £2090 (£439). M King Armagh 495kg Lim. to £2100 (£424) 485kg Lim. to £2100 (£433) and 500kg Lim. to £2090 (£418). Victor McFarland Ballygawley 460kg Ch. to £2090 (£454) and 495kg Lim. to £2000 (£404). B Clarke Dungannon 450kg Ch. to £2060 (£458). Enniskillen Producer 440kg Ch. to £2060 (£468) and 430kg Ch. to £2030 (3472). L Elliott Fivemiletown 475kg Ch. to £2030 (£427).

SMALLER STEERS 400kg & UNDER

A Dunlop Fivemiletown 360kg Lim. to £1660 (£461) 350kg AA. to £1640 (£468) 345kg Sim. to £1410 (£408) 320kg Ch. to £1280 (£400) and 350kg Ch. to £1200 (£343). J Carrothers Fivemiletown 345kg Lim. to £1520 (£440). H A Quinn Dungannon 330kg Shb. to £1380 (£418) 305kg Shb. to £1210 (£396) 285kg Shb. to £1200 (£421) 325kg Shb. to £1190 (£366) 300kg Shb. to £1160 (£386) 350kg Shb. to £1160 (£331) 275kg Shb. to £1110 (3403) and 250kg Shb. to £960 (£384)

STORE HEIFERS (234 lots)

A very good turnout in this section with Heavy Heifers selling to £2840 for a 650kg Lim. (£437) with a 595kg Lim. to £2740 (£460) several other quality lots sold from £374 to £401 per 100kg.

FORWARD HEIFERS 505kg to £580kg sold to £2570 for a 540kg Ch. (£476) with a 505kg Ch. to £2300 (£455) others sold from £369 to £419 per 100kg

LEADING PRICES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

W J McCaffery Ballygawley 650kg Lim. to £2840 (£437) 595kg Lim. to £2740 (£460) 645kg Ch. to £2560 (£397) 640kg Lim. to £2500 (£390) and 600kg Ch. to £2410 (£401). C Cassidy Fermanagh 605kg Ch. to £2360 (£390). Paul Hacket Newtownbutler 590kg Ch. to £2340 (£396). J Cassidy Fermanagh 595kg Ch. to £2310 (£388). M/S J & M McDonnell Fivemiletown 615kg Lim. to £2300 (£374) 505kg Ch. to £2300 (£455) and 515kg Ch. V Cooke Clogher 590kg Ch. to £2210 (£374).

FORWARD HEIFERS 505KG TO 580KG sold to £2570 for a 540kg Ch. (£476) 570kg Ch. to £2370 (£416) 560kg Ch. to £2320 (£414) 505kg Ch. to £2300 (£455) and 515kg Ch. to £2160 (£419) for Paul Hacket Newtownbutler. A Beggan Rosslea 555kg Ch. to £2280 (£411). K Gallagher Ballygawley 545kg Ch. to £2220 (£407). J Cassidy Derrylin 545kg Ch. to £2180 (£400). P J Kelly Aughnacloy 540kg Ch. to £2160 (£400) and 580kg Ch. to £2140 (£369).

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 410KG TO 500KG

A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2140 for a 470kg Ch. (£455) with a 450kg Ch.to £2010 (£446) several other quality lots sold from £385 to £446 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES;

Enniskillen Producer 470kg Ch. to £2140 (£455) 480Kg Ch. to £2100 (£437) 485kg Ch. to £2020 (£416) 450kg Ch. to £2010 (£446) 470kg Ch. to £1940 (£413) 460kg Ch. to £1920 (£417) 455kg Ch. to £1860 (£409) and 455kg Ch. to £1830 (£402) A Beggan Rosslea 500kg Sim. to £2040 (£408) V Cooke Clogher 485kg Ch. to £1930 (£398) 490kg Sim. to £1830 (£373) and 475kg Sim. to £1830 (£385). Newtownbutler Producer 470kg Lim. to £1920 (£408). J Cassidy Derrylin 470kg AA. to £1890 (£402). David Clarke Maguiresbridge 460kg Ch. to £1880 (£408) and 445kg Ch. to £1880 (£422). M/S T & E McCaffery Newtownbutler 440kg Ch. to £1860 (£423) M/S M & G Monaghan Augher 465kg Ch. to £1840 (£402)

SMALLER HEIFERS 400KG & UNDER

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A good steady demand in this section with a top price £1860 for a 400kg Ch. (£465) with a 370kg Ch. to £1620 (£438).

SAMPLE PRICES.

David Clarke Maguiresbridge 400kg Ch. to £1860 (£465). Fivemiletown Producer 370kg Ch. to £1620 (£438). T & E McCaffery Fermanagh 385kg Ch. to £1600 (£415) and 370kg Ch. to £1310 (£354). J McCaffery Fermanagh 370kg Lim. to £1500 (£405) and 355kg Sim. to £1440 (£405).J Patton Augher 395kg AA. to £1430 (£362) and 400kg Her. to £1410 (£352). Caledon Producer 360kg Sal. to £1410 (£391) 390kg AA. to £1350 (£346) 390kg Lim. to £1270 (£325) 340kg B/B. to £1270 (£373) 340kg B/B. to £1250 (£367) 385kg Her. to £1220 (£317) 365kg Her. to £1200 (£329) and 355kg Her. to £1180 (£332). A Dunlop Fivemiletown 380kg Her. to £1370 (£360) 380kg Her. to £1340 (£352) and 365kg Her. to £1320 (£361). W Irwin Gilford 380kg Her. to £1260 (£331.

WEANLINGS (293 lots)

A super demand this week again with top quality Males selling to a high of £2500 for a 500kg B/B (£500) a 390kg Ch. sold to £1920 (£492) a 350kg Ch. to £1890 (£540) with a 340kg Ch. to £1850 (£544).

WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £2050 for a 540kg Lim. (£379) with a 360kg Ch. to £1770 (£491) a 310kg Ch. sold to £1660 (£535) with 320kg Ch. to £1680 (£525) and a 320kg Lim. to £1680 (£525).

LEADING PRICES;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strong Males sold to £2500 for a 500kg B/B. for A Quigley Macken Enniskillen. J Keirnan Armagh 560kg Lim. to £2170 (£387). E Maguire Omagh 495kg Lim. to £2120 (£428). J Donnelly Co Armagh 430kg Ch. to £2070 (£481). C & R Graham Enniskillen 495kg Ch. to £2020 (£408). M/S B & B Clarke Fermanagh 430kg Daq. to £1980 (£460). M McGinley Eskra 440kg Ch. to £1980 (£450) 430kg Ch. to £1980 (£460). E Cassidy Rosslea 420kg Ch. to £1890 (£450). H Magowan Fivemiletown 420kg Ch. to £1860 (£443). G J McKenna Clogher 415kg Lim. to £1850 (£446). C Cullinan Fintona 425kg Lim. to £1840 (£443).

LIGHTER WEIGHT MALES sold to £1920 for a 390kg Ch. (£492) 350kg Ch. to £1890 (£540) 350kg Ch. to £1870 (£534) and 360kg AA. to £1870 (£519) for J Donnelly Co. Armagh. E Cassidy Rosslea 365kg Ch. to £1870 (£512) and 340kg Ch. to £1850 (£544). M McGinley Eskra 380kg Ch. to £1850 (£487). Fivemiletown Producer 360kg Ch. to £1820 (£505).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Strong Heifers sold to £2050 for a 540kg Lim. (£379) 440kg Lim. to £1710 (£388) and 455kg Sal. to £1590 (£349) for E McCaughey Fintona. P & C Campbell Brookeborough 405kg Lim. to £1810 (£447). M Hughes Co. Armagh 430kg Daq. to £1810 (£421). M L Nugent Augher 410kg Ch. to £1730 (£422) 425kg Ch. to £1660 (£390). M McNabb Dromore 410kg Ch. to £1660 (£405). J Connelly Fermanagh 420kg Ch. to £1590 (£378) Lightweight Heifers M McGinley Eskra 360kg Ch. to £1770 (£491) 320kg Ch. to £1680 (£525) and 310kg Ch. to £1660 (£535). M L Nugent Augher 390kg Ch. to £1750 (£448). P J Donnelly Ballygawley 320kg Lim. to £1680 (£525) and 310kg Lim. to £1610 (£519). Patrick Donnelly Fintona 330kg Ch. to £1640 (£497). M/S P & C Campbell Brookeborough 330kg Lim. to £1590 (£482). R Watson Augher 355kg Ch. to £1570 (£442). J Mc Carroll Seskinore 300kg Lim. to £1560 (£520).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

Another good turnout this week again sold to a brisk demand with a Benburb Producer selling a Calved Heifer to £2780. Ballygawley Producer £2680 £2650, and £2530 for Calved Heifers. Dungannon Producer £2680, £2600, £2170, and £2000 for Calved Heifers. Dungannon Producer £2460 twice for Calved Heifers.Fivemiletown Producer £2350 for Calved Heifer. Brookeborough Producer £2150 for 2nd Calver. Others sold from £1380.

BREEDING BULLS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S McGovern £4550 for Ped. Reg. Char. (not used) H Rainey £3900 for Ped Reg. Lim. N Abraham £3420 for Ped. Reg. Sim. and £2600 for a younger Ped. Reg. Sim. W Knox £3000 for Ped. Reg. Char. (not used) B Mulligan £2850 for Ped. Reg. Lim.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A very keen demand in this section with a Rosslea Producer selling a Heifer with Bull Calf to £3800. Kinawley Producer £3720, £3550, and £3300 for Heifers with Heifer Calves and £3700 for 3rd Calver with Heifer Calf and £3600 for Heifer with Bull Calf. P McCorry Derrylin £3020 for Heifer with Bull Calf. S Maguire Maguiresbridge £2420, £2380 twice, £2350, £2300, and £2200 for Heifers with Bull Calves.

INCALF COWS & HEIFERS sold to £2520,and £1880 for an Armagh Producer. £2350 for an Aughnacloy Producer. M Shannon Lisnaskea £2140, £1960, and £1570. S Wiggan Ballygawley £1800 and £1600.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS (240 lots)

A much larger entry this week sold easily to a very strong demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £780 and £740 for Chars to K O Kane Dromore. Leo McGinnity Keady £700 for AA. k Moore Augher £700 for Au. and £660 x 2 for Limms. I W Little Newtownbutler £600 x 2 for AAs. J A Mitchell Seskinore £560 for Ch. W Cranston Newtownhamilton £510 for Her. N Graham Kinawley £490 for B/B.

HEIFER CALVES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

K O Neill Dromore £890 for Char. H Watters Stewartstown £650 for Lim. B McCullagh Greencastle £625 for Char. and £500 for Lim. Leo McGinnity Keady £600 for AA. B O Rourke Roslea £535 for Char. Fermanagh Producer £500, £490, and £470 for Limms. Omagh Producer £440, and £420 for Limms

REARED MALE LUMPS

R McConnell Clogher £1430 and £1210 for Limms and £1290 for Ch. E Bingham Augher £1420 for Ch. £1250 for Lim. and £1070 for AA. P McConnell Clogher £1420 for Lim. C McCarroll Clogher £1340 for B/B. M/S D & P Armstrong Fivemiletown £1330 for Lim. P Hughes Augher £1310 and £1050 for Limms and £1260 and £1140 Chars. W R Coulter Fivemiletown £1260, £1230, £1200, £1190, and £1040 for B/Bs. I Telford Fintona £1220 for AA. T Cassidy Augher £1170 for Char. P Hughes Augher £1050 for Lim. B O Rourke Roslea £1000 for Char.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS

G Feely Lisnaskea £1380 for Ch. P Hughes Augher £1180, £1110and £890 for Chars. C McCarroll Clogher ££1060 for Her. P Mulligan Newtownbutler £1020 and £1000 for Limms. N Green Magheraveely £1000 for S/H. £940 for Sim. and £880 for AA. N Cosgrove Roslea £980 for B/B. I Telford Fintona £960 for B/B. M/S S M & B Boyle Ballygawley £950, £920, £910, £900, £890 and £860 for AAs. A Green Coa Enniskillen £900 for Par.