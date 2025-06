Cattle prices take a further jump forward at Markethill

An entry of 450 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 30th November sold in a very strong demand with prices taking a further jump forward particularly for forward and heavy bullocks and heifers.

HEIFERS

130 heifers included several pens of forward and heavy beef heifers with good quality feeding heifers selling to £321 for 598k at £1920 from an Annaghmore farmer followed by £311 for 546k at £1700 from a Cullyhanna producer. Main demand for good quality feeding heifers from £270 to £305 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers sold up to £311 for 710k at £2210 for a Cullyhanna producer followed by £304 for 628k at £1910 for a Dungannon producer. All good quality heavy heifers sold from £270 to £303 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight heifers sold to £355 for 440k at £1560 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £332 for 420k at £1420 from a Dromara producer. All good quality grazing heifers sold from £280 to £329 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 710k £2210 £311.00; Dungannon farmer 628k £1910 £304.00; Dungannon farmer 600k £1820 £303.00; Dungannon farmer 636k £1910 £300.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 682k £2040 £299.00; Dungannon farmer 622k £1840 £296.00; Dungannon farmer 652k £1830 £281.00.

Forward heifers

Annaghmore farmer 598k £1920 £321.00; Cullyhanna farmer 546k £1700 £311.00; Armagh farmer 532k £1620 £305.00; Cullyhanna farmer 540k £1640 £304.00; Cullyhanna farmer 516k £1560 £302.00; Armagh farmer 568k £1710 £301.00; Katesbridge farmer 512k £1540 £301.00; Katesbridge farmer 550k £1650 £300.00.

Middleweight heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 440k £1560 £355.00; Dromara farmer 428k £1420 £332.00; Tassagh farmer 496k £1630 £329.00; Rostrevor farmer 368k £1250 £340.00; Dromara farmer 428k £1400 £327.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 492k £1590 £323.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 422k £1360 £322.00; Armagh farmer 482k £1550 £322.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 414k £1330 £321.00.

BULLOCKS

120 bullocks included several top quality pens of forward feeding bullocks which sold to a top of £345 for 606k at £2090 from a Portadown producer followed by £328 for 516k at £1690 from a Mountnorris farmer. A Dromore producer received £324 for 560k at £1840. Main demand for good quality forward bullocks from £300 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks sold to £336 for 678k at £2280 from a Portadown farmer. The same owner received £330 for 676k at £2230. Main demand for good quality heavy bullocks from £270 to £308 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight bullocks sold in an exceptionally strong demand to a top of £352 for 404k at £1420 paid twice for a Dromara farmer. An Armagh producer received £342 for 404k at £1380 and a Dromara farmer received £340 for 418k at £1420. All top quality grazing bullocks sold from £280 to £328 per 100 kilos.

An entry of 22 AA bullocks averaged 360k at £1020 per head £283 per 100 kilos. Friesian bullocks sold up to £217 for 628k at £1360 from a Loughbrickland farmer. Main demand for good friesian quality bullocks from £200 to £214 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Portadown farmer 678k £2280 £336.00; Portadown farmer 676k £2230 £330.00; Warrenpoint farmer 660k £2030 £308.00; Warrenpoint farmer 664k £2030 £306.00; Cullyhanna farmer 664k £2020 £304.00; Warrenpoint farmer 648k £1960 £303.00; Cullyhanna farmer 636k £1910 £300.00; Banbridge farmer AA 660k £1940 £294.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 670k £1940 £290.00.

Forward bullocks

Portadown farmer 606k £2090 £345.00; Mountnorris farmer 516k £1690 £328.00; Dromore farmer 568k £1840 £324.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 560k £1800 £321.00; Dromore farmer 534k £1710 £320.00; Mountnorris farmer 528k £1690 £320.00; Portadown farmer 504k £1610 £319.00; Benburb farmer 502k £1600 £319.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 596k £1890 £317.00.

Friesian bullocks

Loughbrickland farmer 628k £1360 £217.00; Loughbrickland farmer 626k £1340 £214.00; Loughbrickland farmer 568k £1210 £213.00; Loughbrickland farmer 604k £1280 £212.00; Loughbrickland farmer 638k £1340 £210.00; Loughbrickland farmer 522k £1070 £205.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Dromara farmer 404k £1420 £352.00; Dromara farmer 404k £1420 £352.00; Armagh farmer 404k £1380 £342.00; Dromara farmer 418k £1420 £340.00; Benburb farmer 494k £1620 £328.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 474k £1550 £327.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 450k £1450 £322.00; Benburb farmer 492k £1580 £321.00; Banbridge farmer 446k £1420 £318.00.

WEANLINGS

190 weanlings sold in an exceptionally good demand. Good quality light males selling to £388 for 232k at £900 from a Portadown farmer followed by £384 for 268k at £1030 from a Tassagh farmer. All good quality light males sold from £300 to £379 per 100 kilos. Stronger males sold to £318 for 456k at £1450 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £315 for 406k AA at £1280 from a Newry producer. Main demand from £280 to £304 per 100 kilos. Light heifer weanlings sold to £363 for 240k at £870 from a Keady producer followed by £346 for 260k at £900 from an Armagh farmer. All good quality lots from £290 to £339 per 100 kilos. Stronger heifers sold to £296 for 406k at £1200 from a Castlewellan farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Tassagh farmer 456k £1450 £318.00; Newry farmer 406k £1280 £315.00; Portadown farmer 404k £1230 £304.00; Downpatrick farmer 448k £1360 £304.00; Newry farmer 468k £1380 £295.00; Portadown farmer 474k £1390 £293.00; Newry farmer 440k £1290 £293.00; Newry farmer 476k £1390 £292.00.

Light male weanlings

Portadown farmer 232k £900 £388.00; Tassagh farmer 268k £1030 £384.00; Rathfriland farmer 248k £940 £379.00; Rathfriland farmer 298k £1100 £369.00; Rathfriland farmer 250k £910 £364.00; Portadown farmer 318k £1110 £349.00; Portadown farmer 310k £1040 £336.00; Portadown farmer 316k £1060 £335.00; Newry farmer 358k £1190 £332.00; Rathfriland farmer 330k £1090 £330.00.

Strong heifer weanlings

Castlewellan farmer 406k £1200 £296.00; Portadown farmer 428k £1240 £290.00; Loughgall farmer 426k £1220 £286.00; Armagh farmer 402k £1140 £284.00; Portadown farmer 406k £1130 £278.00; Armagh farmer 440k £1190 £271.00; Downpatrick farmer 420k £1090 £260.00.

Light heifer weanlings

Keady farmer 240k £870 £363.00; Armagh farmer 260k £900 £346.00; Cullyhanna farmer 204k £700 £343.00; Rathfriland farmer 366k £1240 £339.00; Loughgall farmer 336k £1100 £327.00; Warrenpoint farmer 302k £950 £315.00; Loughgall farmer 378k £1180 £312.00; Rathfriland farmer 308k £960 £312.00.

In the suckler ring in calf heifers sold to a top of £2120 followed by £2000 for a Tassagh farmer. Outfits sold to a top of £2460 for a Sim cow and bull calf from a Mullaghbawn farmer. A Portadown farmer sold a Char heifer with a bull calf at £1980.