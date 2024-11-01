Jamaica’s CB Group, leaders in sustainable agriculture and Devenish Nutrition, a global leader in animal nutrition headquartered in Northern Ireland, have partnered to commission the first commercial partnership research and development (R&D) facility for growing broiler chickens in a tropical climate in the Americas.

The state-of-the-art facility is based at The Nest, CB Group’s eco-industrial park in Jamaica, also home to its CB Chicken Air Chill Processing Plant. The House has 48 pens and has been designed in a way that allows for up to six different dietary treatments to be evaluated during each trial.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, CB Group Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Lyn explained that the facility is aimed at pioneering research and development in order to improve local efficiency, productivity and competitiveness within a global industry.

"Poultry is an extremely competitive industry worldwide, and we must do everything we can to be as efficient as possible and do what’s best for our country. We’re really excited about this partnership because of the significant potential to enhance performance not only for Jamaica, but for all farmers operating in similar environmental conditions,” Lyn stated.

The facility will be utilised to scientifically test variables such as feed formulations, housing conditions, and breeds to determine the best combination for the region.

Tony McEntee, CEO of Devenish commented: “We have been working with the CB Group for 15 years and are delighted to strengthen our partnership further through the development of this facility.

“The science-based approach in our Performance House model supports the development and introduction of new feed and management solutions that can maximise animal performance and producer profitability by optimising cost/kg gain. By conducting the research in tropical conditions, the research developed will not only be relevant for Caribbean Broilers, but our other customers in the region and beyond.”

The opening of this R&D facility was also endorsed by the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Hon. Floyd Green who shared: “It’s critical because if we are going to continue growing, and if we are going to be sustainable, then it has to be based on research. I really want to commend the approach that’s being taken by the Caribbean Broilers and Devenish teams.”