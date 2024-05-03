Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commenting Mr Irvine said: “Yesterday’s meeting was the first time that the UFU engaged bilaterally with the CCC, and we welcomed the opportunity to discuss with them, one on one, the huge climate change challenge that faces society. We talked in depth about various aspects including the CCC’s plans for the seventh carbon budget, climate adaptation and the forthcoming fourth Climate Change Risk Assessment (CCRA).”

Roger and Hilary Bell’s farm provided a prime example of the positive work being undertaken in NI to produce more sustainable food while working hand in hand with nature.

“Running a beef and sheep farm, the Bell’s have a strong focus on efficient livestock, they have planted over 7km of hedges and manage soils and grassland to sequester more carbon. They are also involved in the Arc Zero Project which the CCC heard more about.

Roger and Hilary Bell’s farm: (L-R) CCC communications and design officer Evie White, CCC senior analyst Indra Thillainathan, farmer Roger Bell, UFU president William Irvine and chair of the CCC Piers Foster.

“Roger and Hilary’s farm business is testament to the work that is being carried out on farms across NI and reflects farmers’ commitment to reducing emissions. It was extremely valuable to be able to showcase their family farm and Arc Zero to the CCC during their visit and emphasised how our local farmers are a key part of the climate change solution.

“We made our concerns known that family farms such as the Bell’s, and the wider agri-food industry, could be significantly impacted by the unachievable targets that the majority of MLAs supported in the NI Climate Change Act.

“The CCC acknowledged the importance of the agri-food sector during our discussions and in particular, the livestock sector to the NI economy and society. They also recognised the need to find a sustainable balance between reducing emissions and food production, which the UFU continues to lobby for. However, we all noted that a changing climate also brings significant challenges for our farmers and on the back of the wettest March since records began, we are fully aware of the need for our industry to play its part in reducing emissions and adapt to changing weather patterns.”

The UFU updated the CCC on the wide range of schemes being rolled out in NI to support farmers to reduce emissions further.

UFU headquarters, Belfast: (L-R) UFU senior policy officer Aileen Lawson, UFU deputy president John McLenaghan, Professor Keith Bell (CCC mitigation committee member), chair of the CCC Piers Foster, UFU president William Irvine, CCC senior analyst Indra Thillainathan, CCC communications and design officer Evie White, CCC carbon budget senior team leader Eoin Devane and UFU policy, technical and communications manager James McCluggage. Also attending the meeting but missing from photo was CCC interim chief executive James Richardson, and CCC head of communications and engagement Sophie Vipond.

“The farming community continues to step up, getting on board with new schemes to make their farms more sustainable and efficient. This includes the Carbon Footprinting Programme, Soil Nutrient Health Scheme, Sustainable Ruminant Genetics and Farming for Carbon Programme - all of these have a positive impact on greenhouse gas emissions.

“We also had a useful discussion on climate metrics including the use of GWP* which more accurately reflects the impact of agriculture on global temperature. It was positive to hear that the CCC were looking at this as part of their work on the seventh carbon budget.