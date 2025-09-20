Celebrating a decade of social farming: Awareness Week announced for 1–7 October 2025

Rural Support has announced that Social Farming Awareness Week will take place from Wednesday 1 October to Tuesday 7 October 2025, marking 10 years of social farming in Northern Ireland.

This week-long celebration will shine a spotlight on the positive impact of social farming on health, wellbeing, and community life. Activities will include an open farm visit, professional engagement events, and powerful stories shared across social media.

"Social Farming has grown into a powerful model of connection.”

Celebrating 10 years of Social Farming and preparing for Social Farming Awareness Week 1st – 7th October is Nikki Foster-Moreira, Social Farming Support Service Co-ordinator from Rural Support, Social farmers Linda Davis from Laurel View Equestrian Centre, Templepatrick and Simon Bullock from Annagh Farm Fermanagh with Aoibeann Walsh, Head of Innovation & Social Farming, Rural Support.

As part of the 10-year anniversary, the public is warmly invited to visit a showcase farm – The Quarries Farm, located just outside Bangor, features grass crops, woodland and wildlife conservation areas with viewing hides, allotments, community growing spaces, and an activity hub. The farm will open its gates on Tuesday, October 7 for carers, family members, health and social care professionals, farmers, and anyone interested in learning more about social farming.

Social farming provides opportunities for individuals to take part in meaningful, farm-based activities within a supportive environment. It is a service delivered by farmers on working, family farms who are committed to using their skills and farm enterprise for a social purpose.

Participants often include people living with mental health challenges, learning disabilities, or those experiencing social isolation.

A range of social farmers who deliver Rural Support’s Social Farming programme celebrating 10 years of Social Farming and preparing for Social Farming Awareness Week 1st – 7th October

Rural Support deliver the Social Farming Support Service through funding support from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA). The farm support charity provide support to 19 active farms delivering 35 sessions of social farming for 100 participants weekly. The participants build confidence, overcome loneliness, and experience improvements to both their mental and physical wellbeing. Rural Support’s Social Farming Support Service also supports farmers who are interested in delivering a service and are keen to increase the number of farms regionally.

Aoibeann Walsh, Social Farming and Innovation Programme Manager at Rural Support, commented: “Over the past 10 years, Social Farming has grown into a powerful model of connection across Northern Ireland.

"It brings people together, builds confidence, and supports both physical and mental wellbeing in a way that is rooted in everyday farm life. We are proud to celebrate this milestone and to showcase the positive impact of social farming that farmers and participants enjoy when they work side by side. DAERA’s support of social farming has been instrumental to its development.”

One participant shared: “Before social farming, I struggled with isolation and low confidence. Working alongside the farmer, I’ve built new skills and friendships. It’s given me a sense of purpose and improved my mental health.”

Stories like this highlight the lasting benefits Social Farming brings to individuals, families, and communities across Northern Ireland. Rural Support is encouraging carers, family members, and professionals in health, social care, and education to attend the open farm day and discover how Social Farming could benefit those they support.

n For more information and to register interest in the open farm visit, please email [email protected] or contact the Rural Support office on 028 8676 0040.