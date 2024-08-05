Wet conditions didn’t deter Dexter breeders from travelling to the scenic location of Aghanloo, in the shadow of Binevenagh mountain for this year’s Limavady Show.

For the first time classes were held for the breed, with a good turnout of twenty-seven cattle in attendance. Judging was in the capable hands of Trevor Chadwick from Galway, who is well known in the pedigree cattle world.

First class of the day was the bull class, which saw Planetree Cerberus and Ballyhartfield Barua take the top two positions for Matthew Bloomer. Derryola Geno picked up third place for Ryan Lavery.

Ballyboley Calamity picked up the red rosette in the cow class for Ryan Lavery, with Derryola Pixie coming in close second for Lester Pedigree’s. Derryola Alison claimed third place for Ryan Lavery.

Overall Dexter Breed Champion at Limavady Show, Planetree Cerberus with handler Matthew Bloomer.

A large entry in the heifer class saw Derryola Beyonce top the class for Ryan Lavery, closely followed by Pinbox Bettyboo for Kernan Pedigree’s. Derryola Ali picked up the third rosette for Lester Pedigree’s.

In the calf class it was Lester’s Trixie which caught the eye of the judge, picking up the red rosette. She was closely followed by Cadian Hollie and Ella in second and third place for Matthew Bloomer.

In the Championship, judge Trevor Chadwick tapped out Planetree Cerberus as his Champion, making it a back-to-back result following his recent success as Champion at Castlewellan Show the previous week. The senior heifer, Derryola Beyonce claimed Reserve Champion for Ryan Lavery, who coincidently was also Reserve Champion at Castlewellan Show the previous week.

Exhibitors would like to thank Trevor Chadwick for kindly judging and Limavady show for hosting classes for the Dexter breed.

Results

Class C37 Bull, any age (5 Forward): 1st Planetree Cerberus, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd Derryola Geno, Ryan Lavery; 4th Frith Spida Man, Matthew Bloomer; 5th Planetree Eurus, Lester Pedigree’s

Class C38 Cow, any age (4 Forward): 1st Ballyboley Calamity, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigree’s; 3rd Derryola Alison, Ryan Lavery; 4th Ballyhartfield Nessa, Messrs McAreavey

Class C39 Heifer, any age (11 Forward): 1st Derryola Beyonce, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Pinbox Betty Boo, Kernan Pedigree’s; 3rd Derryola Ali, Lester Pedigree’s; 4th Derryola Razzle Dazzle, Lester Pedigree’s

Class C40 Calf, under 1 year on date of the show (7 Forward): 1st Lesters Trixie, Lester Pedigree’s; 2nd Cadian Hollie, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd Cadian Ella, Matthew Bloomer; 4th Cadian Bobby, Matthew Bloomer

Champion - Planetree Cerberus, Matthew Bloomer

Reserve Champion - Derryola Beyonce, Ryan Lavery