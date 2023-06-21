For the first time Dexter cattle classes where held, with judge, Helen Wing travelling from Suffolk, England for the first time to Northern Ireland.

First class of the day, cow incalf or with calf at foot saw a good turnout of five entries. Ballyboley Calamity, a ten-year-old short legged cow shown by Ryan Lavery claimed the red rosette in this class, closely followed by Ballyhartfield Nessa from Messrs McAreavey, with Ballydavey Blossom from James McCullough in third position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Largest class of the day, heifer over twelve months old was won by Derryola Alison from the herd of Ryan Lavery. Derryola Millie, shown by Lester Pedigree’s was in second position, followed by Ballyloughan Owlet from Montgomery and Henry.

Dexter Breed Champion at Saintfield Show, Planetree Cerberus, shown by Desmond Bloomer with judge Helen Wing, Suffolk. Pic: Ryan Lavery

Ballydavey Bonni topped the lineup in the under 12-month-old calf class for James McCullough, being closely followed by Ballyloughan Quickly and Ballyloughan Platinum Pearl both from the herd of Montgomery and Henry.

The sole entry in the senior bull class was Planetree Cerberus from Matthew Bloomers Dungannon, fresh from winning his class at the recent Armagh Show.

An impressive turnout in the junior bull class saw Derryola Red Bull, shown by Antoine Nicholson claim top spot, followed by Frith Spida Man from Matthew Bloomer and Ballyloughan Pringle from Montgomery and Henry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A good turnout in the young handlers’ class saw Grace Bloomer from Dungannon step up to the mark and claim the red rosette.

An impressive lineup in the Championship did not make it an easy task for judge Helen Wing, who tapped Planetree Cerberus, the senior bull belonging to Matthew Bloomer as her Champion. Helen found her Reserve Champion in the winner of the cow class, Ballyboley Calamity shown by Ryan Lavery.

Exhibitors would like to thank judge Helen Wing for travelling over to judge and to Saintfield Show for kindly hosting Dexter classes.

Results

Class 155- Cow in calf or with calf at foot (5 Forward): 1st Ballyboley Calamity, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Ballyhartfield Nessa, Messrs McAreavey; 3rd Ballydavey Blossom, J & J McCullough; 4th Ballyloughan Lola, Montgomery and Henry; 5th Friary Susie, Antoine Nicholson

Advertisement

Advertisement

Class 156- Heifer over 12 months on day of show (7 Forward): 1st Derryola Alison, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Derryola Millie, Lester Pedigree’s; 3rd Ballyloughan Owlet, Montgomery and Henry; 4th Ballyloughan Perdita, Montgomery and Henry; 5th Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigree; 6th Ballindarragh Clara, Antoine Nicholson; 7th Ballindarragh Claire, Antoine Nicholson

Class 157- Calf under 12-month, bull or heifer, on day of show (6 Forward): 1st Ballydavey Bonni, J & J McCullough; 2nd Ballyloughan Quickly, Montgomery and Henry; 3rd Ballyloughan Platinum Pearl, Montgomery and Henry; 4th Ballinderry Roxy Lady, Messrs McAreavey; 5th Lester's Elaine, Lester Pedigree’s; 6th Ballindarragh Daisy, Antoine Nicholson

Class 158- Senior Bull over 3 years old (1 Forward): 1st Planetree Cerberus, Bloomer Family

Class 159- Junior Bull under 3 years old (4 Forward): 1st Derryola Red Bull, Antoine Nicholson; 2nd Frith Spiderman, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd Ballyloughan Pringle, Montgomery and Henry; 4th Planetree Eurus, J & J McCullough

Advertisement

Advertisement

Class 160- Young Handler: 1st Grace Bloomer; 2nd Jack Gibson; 3rd Anna Tumelty

Champion - Planetree Cerberus, Matthew Bloomer