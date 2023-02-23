Cereal Fungicide performance workshops planned for next week
Fungicide sprays make up close to half of the agrochemical cost on most cereal crops in our wet maritime climate.
Therefore, it is important to ensure the correct products are used at the right timings to protect potential crop yields. This is made more complicated by the ongoing shifts in sensitivity of the disease to the active ingredients available and also the constant change in availability of active ingredients.
CAFRE are holding several workshops to update growers on the performance of current fungicides. Speakers at the events will be Steven Kildea, Teagasc and Michelle Nuttall, AHDB. The events will be held in:
Roepark Resort, Limavady 7.30 pm on Monday 27 February
Greenmount Campus, CAFRE 2.00pm and Millbrook Lodge, Ballynahinch 7.30pm – both Tuesday 28 February.
At the Greenmount and Ballynahinch events Aveen McMullan, CAFRE will also give a quick update on the progress of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme.