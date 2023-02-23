News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Cereal Fungicide performance workshops planned for next week

​Fungicide sprays make up close to half of the agrochemical cost on most cereal crops in our wet maritime climate.

By The Newsroom
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 9:03am

Therefore, it is important to ensure the correct products are used at the right timings to protect potential crop yields. This is made more complicated by the ongoing shifts in sensitivity of the disease to the active ingredients available and also the constant change in availability of active ingredients.

CAFRE are holding several workshops to update growers on the performance of current fungicides. Speakers at the events will be Steven Kildea, Teagasc and Michelle Nuttall, AHDB. The events will be held in:

Roepark Resort, Limavady 7.30 pm on Monday 27 February

Greenmount Campus, CAFRE 2.00pm and Millbrook Lodge, Ballynahinch 7.30pm – both Tuesday 28 February.

Most Popular

At the Greenmount and Ballynahinch events Aveen McMullan, CAFRE will also give a quick update on the progress of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme.