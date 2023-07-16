Cereal growers in Northern Ireland gain from Fane Valley’s investment in Drummonds

And it’s an investment that is already paying major dividends for arable farmers in Northern Ireland as those who attended the recent Drummonds’ crop open day found out for themselves at first hand.

Freshgrass Holdings and Fane Valley Co-operative Society’s 50/50 joint ownership of Drummonds took effect from 1st February 2022.At the time Liam Woulfe, Chairman of Drummonds, said the partnership opens up many new opportunities, while Trevor Lockhart, CEO, Fane Valley Co-operative Society, said there was a very compelling strategic rationale for this joint venture and many synergies to be realised for the benefit of farmer suppliers, customers, and employees.

In the first instance, Drummonds must be congratulated for the investment the company has made in trialling so many new cereal and oilseed rape varieties.

Winter barley crops across Northern Ireland are now ready for the combine. Picture: Richard Halleron

The combination of working with both new cereal variety and agronomy options comes together particularly well.

One of the highlights of the open day was the profiling of the new oilseed rape varieties now available and the impact that they are making within Ireland’s tillage sector.

The prospect of securing yields of up 2t/ac from these new hybrids is pretty mind blowing.

Add in the fact that nitrogen application rates are fast falling, where rape is concerned, and it’s hard not to conclude that this unique brassica has a very positive future within many cropping systems.

Drummonds' agronomist Brian Reilly. Picture: Richard Halleron

The central role that rape can also play within all tillage rotations is another plus factor that cannot be overlooked. It is the perfect forerunner for a first wheat.

Meanwhile, Drummonds’ agronomist Brian Reilly is confirming that 2023 winter barley yields may well come in at between 3t to 3½t/ac.

“These are crops that did not get impacted by barley yellow dwarf virus and which have stood up well,” he said.

“But spring barley is a different story altogether. Here we are probably talking about final yields in the range 1t to 1½t/ac.”

Reilly added that winter wheat and oilseed rape crops are looking well, for the most part.

He continued:“Where winter crops are concerned, we need a few weeks of dry weather with temperatures in the normal range for this time of the year.”

The Drummonds’ agronomist believes strongly that improved genetics will continue to deliver for arable farmers.

A case in point is the development of cereal varieties that are fully resistant to, or demonstrate greater tolerance to, barley yellow dwarf virus.

Reilly continued:“Where oilseed rape is concerned, clubroot resistant varieties are now available.

“The need to further invest in improved plant genetics is obvious. The payback for cereal growers will be considerable.”

Drummonds will be offering a range of high quality cereal and oilseed varieties for the 2023/24 season.

Winter wheat

Spearhead was the high yielding winter wheat variety on the 2022 recommended list.

It is early maturing with moderate resistance to lodging and straw breakdown.

Spearhead has very good resistance to mildew and yellow rust.

“Grain quality is good: Spearhead has excellent yield potential,” Brian Reilly commented.

“It is an excellent choice as a second wheat.”

Torp is a moderately late maturing winter wheat variety. It shows good resistance to lodging and moderate resistance to straw breakdown.

“Torp demonstrates good resistance to septoria tritici,” Reilly explained.

“It also offers good resistance to sprouting.

"Torp produces high quality grain with a low hectolitre weight.”

Winter barley

Bordeaux has been provisionally recommended on the basis of its performance in Ireland’s national list trials.

It is an extremely impressive variety that is commonly termed in the UK: a two-row variety with six-row yield potential.

“Bordeaux demonstrates excellent standing power and due to its early maturity, it makes for an excellent entry for oilseed rape,” said Reilly.

“This variety also possesses barley yellow mosaic virus resistance.”

In overall terms, Bordeaux represents a very strong agronomic package.

It delivers excellent grain quality with an average specific weight of 69.9kg/hl.

Add in low screenings values, excellent lodging resistance and it all adds up to a very consistent offering for the Irish market.

Molly is a new, two-row winter barley with inherently strong resistance to barley yellow dwarf virus.

Brian Reilly is very hopeful that it will perform well in this country, adding:

“We have trialled Molly very successfully over the past number of years.

It is a two-row option that yields strongly and should perform well for Irish growers,” he explained.

Courtesy of Drummonds’ trials, Molly has delivered a relative yield of 102%. The average straw height comes in at 88.9cm.

Resistance to lodging and straw breakdown are positive, as is resistance to rhynchosporium and brown rust.

Molly’s average ‘1,000 grain weight’ comes in at 55.6g: the hectolitre weight is 66.4kg/hl.

Oilseed rape

Drummonds is offering a host of winter oilseed rape varieties for the 2023/24 season.

PT303 has topped the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) recommended list trials for yield in each of the last three years.

It has excellent lodging resistance with high stem stiffness scores.

PT303 also demonstrates pod shatter and sclerotinia resistance.

Meanwhile, PT284 is an oilseed rape variety with resistance to clubroot.

It combines the Pioneer clubroot protector resistance trait with market leading disease resistance scores for the best in-field protection.

Brian Reilly added:

“PT284 should be sown in fields where there is a high risk of clubroot infection. It has excellent standing ability.”

Clearfield varieties of oilseed rape should be sown in fields where there are problematic, brassica-type weeds including: charlock, runch, hedge mustard and shepherd’s purse.

PT279CL is the most thoroughly tested Clearfield hybrid variety available for drilling in Ireland this year.

Brian Reilly commented:

“It is the perfect choice for those farmers who have grown a Clearfield variety up to this point.

“PT279CL has the highest gross output value of any Clearfield variety, recorded in National Institute of Agricultural Botany trials over a three-year period.

“It has high resistance to lodging with good stem stiffness at maturity. PT279CL is also an early maturing variety.

“Vigorous autumn development provides a window of sowing dates.”

PT279CL has a gross output value of 108.0% with average levels recorded at 45.0%.

Light Leaf Spot and Stem Canker resistance values come in at 6.0 and 5.0 respectively. The average crop height is 156cm.

New technologies

These is also a growing recognition within Ireland’s arable sector that new technologies, including gene editing, have a greater role to play in fast-tracking, genetic progress.

This new science has recently been green-lighted in the UK but is still under review by the European Union authorities.

John Dunne is the agronomist with Goldcrop.

He commented:

“There are already strong indications that the European Commission is assessing the potential of gene editing and the suitability of the technology within EU.

“As far as I am concerned, harnessing the full potential of improved genetics is the future, from a plant breeding point of view.

“And we need to make use of all relevant technologies in making this happen.”

Dunne referenced recent plant breeding breakthroughs, citing the examples of Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus tolerance and resistance as traits that will make a big difference, where the production of grain is concerned.

“But the application of gene editing would mark a further step forward in this regard,” he commented.

The use of the technology involves changing specific areas of a plant’s genome to induce a required heritable trait.

It is not a form of genetic modification (GM) as all genome alterations will be based around DNA sourced within the same species.

John Dunne went on to highlight the need for enhanced rates of genetic improvement to be attained within the crop breeding sector.

He said:

“The much highlighted septoria breakdown in wheat varieties with Cougar parentage has set back wheat breeding programmes for years,” he said.

The 2023 cereal harvest

The 2023 cereal harvest is about to get underway in earnest.

But already there are strong indications that yields will not be as good as those achieved last year.

Harvest estimate published over recent days Ireland’s Agriculture and Food Development Authority (Teagasc) estimates total cereal production in the country will be 2.1 million tonnes in 2023.

This represents a decrease of 300,000 tonnes (-13%) when compared to 2022.

Estimated crop yields by Teagasc advisors indicates that crop yields for harvest 2023 will be close to the five year averages.

The one exception to this is spring barley where advisors expect that yields in 2023 will be significantly below the five year average.

Teagasc estimate that 45% of this year's spring barley was late sown, from mid-April onwards due to wet weather, and yield expectations in these crops are low with some crops struggling to reach a potential 5 tonnes per hectare. Using costs from the Teagasc Costs and Returns 2023 and current prices, these crops will have a negative profit margin.

Teagasc Head of Crops Knowledge Transfer, Michael Hennessy commented:

"We have seen a big increase in costs this year and coupled with lower grain prices, and a return to average yields, margins will be very tight on tillage farms this year especially for growers with spring barley.

"Lower than average yielding crops, and crops on rented land, are likely to leave a negative margin in 2023.”

Figures released by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) shows that the overall cereal area decreased by 6% when compared with 2022.

However, when protein crops and oilseed rape are factored in, the tillage area in Ireland reduced by 2%.

If beet and maize areas are included, this reduces the change to a 1% reduction in area when compared to 2022.

Teagasc Crops Specialist, Ciaran Collins commented:

"While it is disappointing to see a drop in the cereal area, it is encouraging to see an increase in beans and oilseed rape, which will help increase the resilience of the tillage sector.”

On a note of caution about the estimates, Michael Hennessy added:

"The current very wet weather is hampering the harvesting of winter barley, with losses increasing in fields through dropped heads and crop lodging.

"In order for farmers to harvest the yields predicted here, dry weather is essential over the coming weeks".

The fall off in yields has been attributed, for the most part, to the poor planting conditions that confronted growers last autumn.

This led to a significant reduction in the area of winter cereals that was established.

Planting condition during the spring months of this year turned out to be equally challenging.

Some crops of spring barley were not drilled until the first half of May.

