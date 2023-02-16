Bidding was underpinned by commercial suckler farmers, and following a 63% clearance auctioneer Trevor Wylie reported that 17 bulls changed hands to level at £3,641 per head, marginally up on last year’s sale average.

Hitting the headlines in the show and sale rings was the much-admired senior bull Bernish Samson bred by Kieran McCrory from Sixmilecross, County Tyrone. Born in June 2021 he was sired by the 32,000gns Ampertaine Elgin, and is out of the home-bred dam Bernish Missyfortune. The 18-cow Bernish prefix was founded over 20 years ago and was winner of the NI Limousin Club’s best medium herd award in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge Andrew Ewing Jnr from the Fairywater Herd based at Dumbretton Farm, Annan, Dumfries, praised the quality of the bulls on parade at Dungannon. Bernish Samson caught his eye, making it a clean sweep in the showring to win the senior male, overall male and supreme championship rosettes.

Lot 29 3,900gns

“Today’s champion is a tremendous animal,” said the judge. “He is a modern Limousin bull, with fantastic power and conformation, and sound legs and feet. He stood out from the minute he entered the ring, and is a very deserving winner.”

Bernish Samson has myostatin F94L/Q204X genes and a beef value of LM33. He was snapped up by Seamus Braniff from Ballynahinch, County Down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The intermediate champion Spage Sidney from Paul Campbell, Carnlough, County Antrim, came under the hammer at 4,550gns. Sired by Gleneagle Icon, his dam is the Plumtree Fantastic daughter Sage Pippa. This July 2021 bull has a myostatin of F94L/Q204X, a beef value of LM38, and sold to Mr J Savage from Ballywalter, County Down.

Next best at 3,900gns was the reserve junior champion Claragh Spartacus consigned by JD Rainey from Kilrea, County Derry. Born in August 2021, he is a son of the 35,000gns intermediate and supreme Carlisle champion (May 2018) Ampertaine Majestic, and is out of the Wilodge Cerberus daughter Claragh Heidi, a former NI Junior Limousin Heifer Champion, and maternal sister to the 24,000gns Claragh Franco. Ranked in the breed’s top 10% for beef value LM50, and with two copies of the F94L myostatin gene, this bull sold to F McNally from Draperstown, County Derry.

Lot 38 3,600gns

Two lots attracted a bid of 3,600gns. First to sell was the reserve senior, reserve male and reserve supreme champion Blackwater Sportsman bred by the father and son team of Keith and Stephen Williamson, Benburb, County Tyrone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Whinfellpark Lomu son, his dam is the Larkhill Julius daughter Homebryes Neema. He has a beef value of LM35 and F94L/NT821 myostatin genes.

Described by the judge as another shapely bull with great conformation and breed character, this May 2021 born entry sold for export to online bidder Scott Willox, owner of the Dykenook pedigree herd based at Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.

Edward McKee, Downpatrick, County Down, paid out 3,600gns to secure the junior champion Ashview Squire bred by Victor and Stephen Keys, Dromore, County Tyrone. One of the youngest bulls catalogued, he was sired by Lodge Hamlet, and is bred from the Swarland Eddie daughter, Togherdoo Ibell. Born in September 2021 he has two copies of the F94L myostatin gene, and a beef value of LM25.

Lot 21 4,550gns

Advertisement

Advertisement

A small entry of females topped at 1,850gns, paid to Victor and Stephen Keys for the reserve female champion Ashview Tammy. Born in April 2022, she is by Ampertaine Majestic, and bred from Ashview Orchid.

Next best at 1,800gns was the second placed Valleyfarm Shakira bred by Paul O’Hare from Mayobridge, Newry, County Down. This December 2021 heifer is a Lodge Hamlet daughter, with F94L/NT821 myostatin genes.

Three heifers sold to average £1,697 per head which were presented by Victor and Stephen Keys, Co Tyrone, and Paul O’Hare, Co Down.

Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club chairman Brian McAuley said: “The February sale attracted a great turnout of bulls very capable of breeding quality carcasses for today’s commercial market. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Andrew Ewing Jnr for giving up his time to travel from Scotland, and for placing the strong classes in a very professional manner. There was a good turnout of spectators and buyers around the salering, and many of the lots on offer attracted interest from online bidders.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lot 10 8,500gns

Results from the judging ring…

Championships

Overall Supreme Champion: K McCrory, Bernish Samson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reserve Overall Supreme Champion: K and S Williamson, Blackwater Sportsman.

Supreme Male Champion: K McCrory, Bernish Samson.

Reserve Supreme Male Champion: K and S Williamson, Blackwater Sportsman.

Lot 9 3,100gns

Advertisement

Advertisement

Senior Male Champion: K McCrory, Bernish Samson.

Reserve Senior Male Champion: K and S Williamson, Blackwater Sportsman.

Intermediate Male Champion: P Campbell, Spage Sidney.

Reserve Intermediate Male Champion: N Megarry, Ballynagerragh Sid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Junior Male Champion: V and S Keys, Ashview Squire.

Reserve Junior Male Champion: JD Rainey, Claragh Spartacus.

Female Champion: Crawford Bros, Rathkeeland Senorita.

Reserve Female Champion: V and S Keys, Ashview Tammy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Classes

Class 1, Senior bull – 1, K and S Williamson, Blackwater Sportsman by Whinfellpark Lomu; 2, McKenna Bros, Archies Sultan by Claragh Obama; 3, M and K Diamond, Pointhouse Sumbull by Goldies Jackpot.

Class 2, Senior bull – 1, K McCrory, Bernish Samson by Ampertaine Elgin; 2, D McCusker, Kilclass Spartacus by Plumtree Fantastic; 3, Miss J Gilliland, Ballyrobin Snowdon by Goldies Olympia; 4, J O’Kane and Sons, Gleneagle Storm by Netherhall Jackpot.

Class 3, Intermediate bull – 1, P Campbell, Spage Sidney by Gleneagle Icon; 2, N Megarry, Ballynagerragh Sid by Whinfellpark Lomu; 3, M and K Diamond, Pointhouse Sircolm by Clarragh Franco; 4, J O’Kane and Sons, Gleneagle Simba by Plumtree Fantastic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Class 4, Intermediate bull – 1, M and R McGurk, Birchwood Supreme by Ampertaine Jamboree; 2, Miss J Gilliland, Ballyrobin Spiderman by Whinfellpark Lomu; 3, M and R McGurk, Birchwood Superb by Lodge Hamlet; 4, Quinn Bros, Killydun Shelby by Plumtree Fantastic.

Class 5, Junior bull – 1, JD Rainey, Claragh Spartacus by Ampertaine Majestic; 2, J and J Aiken, Carnew Scout by Carnew Millreef; 3, I Robb, Mullawinny Stanely by Ampertaine Elgin; 4, J and J Aiken, Carnew Shadow by Lowerffrydd Empire.

Class 6, Junior bull – 1, V and S Keys, Ashview Squire by Lodge Hamlet; 2, M McKeefry Eniver Sportsman by Whinfellpark Lomu; 3, R A G Savage, Aghadolgan Samson by Lowerffrydd Empire; 4, L O’Connor Derrylane Sean by Foxhillfarm Ourbest.

Class 7, Female, born December 2021 – 1, Crawford Bros, Rathkeeland Senorita by Ironstone Gandi; 2, P O’Hare, Valleyfarm Shakira by Lodge Hamlet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Class 8 – Female, born April 2022 – 1, V and S Keys, Ashview Tammy by Ampertaine Majestic; 2, V and S Keys, Ashview Tilly by Ampertaine Majestic.