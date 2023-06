Champion racer Ron Williamson lifts another 1st Open NIPA

​Last week we had our first cross channel event from RAF Talbenny and this week we return to Talbenny in South Wales and an added inland race from Fermoy including the 5 Bird Championship. Both liberations were at 8.00am, at Talbenny the wind was Lt North-East.

The best racer in the history of the NIPA Ron Williamson collected another 1st Open NIPA at the famous address at Bondhill where he had many years of top success and has now well over 50 x 1st Open NIPA, the majority of those while racing in Bondhill.

NIPA Open 2nd Talbenny 587/8,983 – 1-1E R Williamson Bondhill Soc 1503, 2-2E Stephen O’Brien Monaghan 1472, 3-1B S & N Maginty Muckamore 1464, 4-3E Cooney Bros Monaghan 1455, 5-4E R Williamson 1450, 6-5E S West Loughgall 1450, 7-1C J & D Braniff Glen 1441, 8-6E R McCracken Markethill 1437, 9-7E R Williamson 1435, 10-8E R Williamson 1423, 11-9E R Williamson 1423, 12-10E R McCracken 1422,13-2B A Darragh Cullybackey 1416, 14-2C D & J Campbell Eastway 1414, 15-11E R D Calvin Annaghmore 1414, 16-12E G & S McMullan Drumnavaddy 1413, 17-13E R Williamson 1413, 18-14E R Williamson 1412, 19-15E D Calvin Bondhill Soc 1412, 20-16E D Calvin 1409.

Cathal Fox was 1st, 2nd and 3rd in Amelia Earhart in Derry.

NIPA Sect C 2nd Talbenny 108/1538 – J & D Branuff Glen 1441, D & J Campbell Eastway 1414, Grattan Bros Eastway 1405, G McKenna Eastway 1403, J Burrows Eastway 1379, R & W Irvine Eastway 1369, D & J Campbell 1365. J Walker & Son Eastway 1359, G McKenna 1356, D & J Campbell 1355.

NIPA Sect D 2nd Talbenny 60/964 – S G Briggs Lisburn 1365, P & K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1360, P Farrelly & Son Glen 1360, S G Briggs 1354, I Gibb & Sons Glenavy 1347, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1339, N Edgar & Son Dromara 1333, P & K McCarthy 1330, Sean Finn Colin 1317, N Edgar & Son 1315.

NIPA Sect F 2nd Talbenny 56/645 – Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1261, 1249, R Shaw Corrigs 1247, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1241, W & L Robinson Comber Cent 1235, McCartan & Woodsudes 1230, Burgess & Brennan 1226, R Shaw 1223, Burgess & Brennan 1219, P Murray Crossgar 1217.

NIPA Sect G 2nd Talbenny 46/1112 – Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1401, 1401, Lyons & Kennedy Hills & Maze 1397, N Murtagh Millvale 1389, O Markey Ballyholland 1384, G Murphy Ballyholland 1384, Ron Williamson 1380, M Gillan Newry & Dist 1377, G McLoughlin Millvale 1376, J McParland Newry & Dist 1371.

Kenny Morton was best in the Cookstown Social and 1st in Section A.

NIPA Race/Date

2nd Talbenny Saturday 3rd June 2023 – Liberated at 8.00am in a Lt North-East wind

NIPA Sect A 2nd Talbenny 50/763 – K Morton & Son Cookstown 1396, B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1379, 1378, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1365, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1361, T Kelly Coalisland & Dist 1359, J Hanson 1366, B McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1350, M Armour Coalisland & Dist 1350, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1348.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Me and the boss with our winning pigeons yesterday chilling, B & D Coyle of the Coleraine Premier HPS.

Coalisland & District 13/235 – B Morgan 1379, 1378, T Kelly 1359, M Armour 1350, B Morgan 1343, T Kelly 1329.

Coleraine Premier HPS 14/233 – B & D Coyle 1365, J Hanson 1361, 1355, S Diamond 1348, T & J McDonald 1346, 1346.

Coleraine & County Derry RPS 3/21– B McCrudden 1350, T McCrudden 1348.

Cookstown Social 8/164 – K Morton & Son 1396, 1330, G Marshall 1306, Wm Bleeks & Son 1305, 1296, K Morton & Son 1281.

Troy Booth from Mourne & District 1st Sect H & 60th Open NIPA Talbenny, dad David was runner-up here and in the second race of the weekend from Fermoy he won 1st Open NIPA. Booth team colleting awards at Ladies Night, from (l) Troy, dad David and NIPA Chairman Pat McLaughlin from the Maiden City.

Castledawson 2/19 – Lynn & Leacock 1166, 1163, S McFlynn 1148, Lynn & Leacock 1147.

Dungannon & District 5/58 – I Blair 1298, B Isbaner 1287, 1271, 1258, J & J Sampson 1237, S McConnell 1228.

Windsor Social 9/81 – R Gage 1280, 1243, C Parke 1240, R & J Parke 1236, R Gage 1227, C Parke 1216.

NIPA Sect B 2nd Talbenny 88/1257- S & N Maginty Muckamore 1464, A Darragh Cullybackey 1416, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1381, D Johnston & Son Harryville 1379, A Darragh 1365,D Dixon Ballymoney 1363, J Millar Randalstown 1360, S Murphu Muckamore 1360, A Darragh 1360, 1360.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 7/133– T Whyte 1356, J Smyth & Son 1348, Young McManus & Sons 1319, J Smyth & Son 1305, 1294, T Whyte 1288.

Jake and my-self with 1st Club, 7th Open, 3rd Section E and 2nd Club, 11th Open, 10th Section E from Talbenny, making it 5 old bird wins so far this season. A big Thanks to Geoffrey Dickey for supplying the goods to R McCracken of Markethill.

Ballymoney HPS 16/199 – D & H Stuart 1381, D Dixon 1363, 1336, A & M Boyle 1333, D Dixon 1326, 1313.

Ballymoney West Combine 6/70 – M Gamble & Son 1235, Young & Gibson 1234, Curry & Gilmore 1230, B & R Watton 1212, J McConaghie 1121, W Blair 1114.

Broughshane & District 4/30 – John Getty 1240, 1212, M Neily 1192, D Houston & Son 1135, 1128.

Ballymena & District HPS 4/64 – J Eagleson & Sons 1272, 1261, 1255, Blair & Rankin 1250, J Eagleson & Sons 1246, Blair & Rankin 1244.

Cullybackey HPS 13/233 – Alan Darragh 1416, 1365, 1360, 1360, 1356, 1344.

Crumlin & District 6/106 – McConville Bros 1308, K Carson & Son 1296, McConville Bros 1290, P McGarrity 1287, 1278, McConville Bros 1266.

Dervock RPS 7/92 – D & H Stuart 1381, A & M Boyle 1333, 1285, 1282, D & H Stuart 1259, 1259, 1258.

Harryville HPS 8/65 – S Johnston & Son 1379, 1350, J Rock 1315, D Craig 1292, 1240, J Rock 1234.

Kells & District HPS 6/70 – A Barkley & Son 1357, A Barkley & Son 1338, B Swann & Son 1308, Gregg Bros 1291, Surgenor Bros 1281, Surgenor Bros 1279. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – A Barkley & Son 1338, B Swann & Son 1308, Surgenor Bros 1281, Gregg Bros 1217, S McIlveen 1122.

Muckamore HPS 8/207 – S & N Maginty 1464, Sam Murphy 1360, S & J Bones and T Yates 1356, Sam Murphy 1351, 1340, 1340.

Randalstown HPS 9/131 – J Millar 1360, Stewart Bros 1303, 1291, 1247, F & G & J Dickey 1247, J McNeill & Son 1229.

Rasharkin &District HPS 5/20 – A C & T Tweed 1321, H Cubitt 1248, A C & T Tweed 1226, F Barkley 1218, W McFetridge 1184, H Cubitt 1083.

NIPA Sect E 2nd Talbenny 126/2303 – R Williamson Bondhill Soc 1503, S O’Brien Monaghan 1472, Cooney Bros Monaghan 1455, R Williamson 1450, S West Loughgall 1450, R McCracken Markethill 1437, R Williamson 1435, 158, 1423, R McCracken 1422.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 11/265 – R D Calvin 1414, P Boyd 1364, 1348, G Calvin & Son 1342, P Boyd 1339, R Buckley 1336.

Armagh HPS 8/175 – G & A Campbell 1393, 1386, I Parkes & Son 1382, G & A Campbell 1365, P Duffy 1365, 1354.

Beechpark Social 8/157 – G McEvoy 1315, 1279, D Mawhinney & Son 1273, 1272, C Reynolds 1269, 1259.

Bondhill Social 8/157 – R Williamson 1503, 1450, 1435, 1428, 1423, 1413.

Edgarstown 14/273 – T McClean 1375, J Robinson 1363, G & C Simmons 1348, P Hope 1347, R Bell & Sons 1336, S & E Buckley 1334.

Well done Tommy taking the top spot from the second chanel race of the season and also taking his second win. Well done to all in the result.

Gilford & District 11/160 – A Feeney & Son 1373, G O’Dowd 1365, Fitzpatrick & Hyde 1352, T Wilson 1341, T Lennon & Son 1334, G O’Dowd 1323.

Laurelvale 8/152 – C Brown 1400, 1336, 1328, 128, G & C Topley 1320, 1320.

Loughgall 5/113 – S West 1450, R Calvin & Daughter 1379, 1379, W Corrigan 1360, S West 1360, J McGeary 1322.

Lurgan Social 22/159 – C J & B Ferris 1409, Donald Fegan 1406, C J & B Ferris 1391, Donad Fegan 1389, C J & B Ferris 1383, 1382.

Markethill HPS 8/145 – R McCracken 1437, 1422, 1387, 1386, 1384, M Bruce & Daughter 1381.

Monaghan HPS 8/94 – Stephen O’Brien 1472, Cooney Bros 1455, Keith Allister 1398, 1362, 1354, Stephen O’Brien 1354.

Portadown & Drumcree 7/119 – J Whitten & Son 1375, J Geary & Son 1347, J Whitten & on 1326, 1311, B Creaney 1299, Sloan & Reid 1298.

Young Jay Whitten delighted taking another win from Talbenny today, making that 6 club 1sts this year. He clocked again the same pigeon that won 6th Open last week bred by Dave Atkin.

Meadows 5/94 – Larkin Bros 1345, G Douglas 1344, Larkin Bros 1310, 1309, G Douglas 1306, Larkin Bros 1302.

NIPA Sect H 2nd Talbenny 53/401 -Troy Booth Mourne & Dist 1377, David Booth Mourne & Dist 1344, K Armstrong Omagh & Dist 1343, 1321, A Kelly Omagh & Dist 1308, 1293, K Armstrong 1293, John Convey Mourne & Dist 1291, K Armstrong 1282, T Gallagher Derry & Dist 1278.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart – Cathal Fox 983, 949, 780.

Derry & District 12/72 – R Gallagher 1278, 1254, J & G Ramsey 1177, 1164, A McCrudden 1160, M McGrath 1131.

Foyle RPS 10/61 – Danny Farrell 1277, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1231, 1212, John McLaughlin 1209.

Limavady 7/51 – R Witherow 1277, K Mullan 976, L Millar 963, R McIlmoyle 911, A O’Hara 855, G Duddy 794.

Londonderry RPS –

Maiden City 9/60 – R Lyle 1244, P McLaughlin 1200, Concanon Bros 1105, 921, F Ramsey 912, Concannon Bros 906.

Mourne & District HPS 5/60 – Troy Booth 1377, David Booth 1344, John Convey 1291, David Booth 1274, John Convey 273, 1268.

Omagh & District 3/33 – K Armstrong 1343, 1321, A Kelly 1308, 1293, K Armstrong 1293, 1282.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 7/64 – R Monteith 1241, Paul Walters 1126, E McGettigan 1041, R Monteith 1033, Iggy Deasley 019, Paul Walters 971.

Big early bird into Muckamore HPS for S & N Maginty finished 1st Sect B and 3rd Open NIPA 2nd Talbenny 8,983 birds competing.

Yet another 1st Open NIPA for Ron Williamson racing to Bondhill, also 1st & 2nd Sect G in the same race competing in Newry & District.

Congratulations to A C&T Tweed Rasharkin taking top spot from Talbenny.

Six wins so far this season for J Whitten & Son of Portadown & Drumcree.