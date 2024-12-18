Championship title is the jewel in the crown for Lurg

Judge, Eddie O’Neill of the Lagyveagh Flock, Ballymena, Co. Antrim, tapped out the gimmer sired by the 16,000gns Woodies Explosive, bred from Buckles Ferdie, an Ardstewart Dare Devil daughter, out of Buckles Dixie Delight who is full sister to 30,000gns Buckles Dark Dawn. At home Eddie runs 40 breeding pedigree Beltex ewes alongside a commercial flock and said, “she was a clear champion, I like an animal with a good carcass, character, and one that is true to type.”

The Lurg flock also led the trade which peaked at 2,500gns for Lurg Just Can’t Wait To Be Queen (ET), who was snapped up by Messrs Hill, Evercreech, Shepton Mallet. She was sired by the 4,000gns Mid Shawtonhill Gypsy King and out of Ardstewart Dodo who has bred sons to 8,000gns, a daughter of the imported Iglo V/D Drie Musschen.

The reserve overall champion was the ewe lamb from J & J Jerman, Builth Wells, Powys. Titanium Knickerbockerglory ET, a full sister to the 1st prize ewe lamb at the Royal Welsh Show in 2024, and was sired by Lipley High Flyer ET, bred from Brilley Hotpants ET.

William McMillan, Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire, commanded 1800gns for his Matt’s Freddy sired Carse Jojo, out of Carse Daisy ET, served in September by the £8500 Highfield Henry, she sold to Messrs Morrison, Girvan, Ayrshire.

Glenturk Farming Co, Newtown Stewart, Wigtownshire paid 1500gns for Matt’s Jitterbug II ET from Matthew Burleigh, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh. This shearling was out of the 11,000gns Hackney Elanor ET, and a full sister to the 4,000gns Matt’s Jackson who won champion at Skipton in 2024.

Two gimmers hit 1300gns, the first was Aintstable Janette ET from B Hall, Ainstable, Carlisle. She was bred from Ainstable Easter Egg ET and sired by the 3200gns Kingledores Engleburt. Served by Ardstewart Hamish she was purchased by Lockerbie buyers, D G Farming, Johnstonebridge.

Matching that bid was Messrs Small, Market Place, Leyburn, for Matthew Burleigh’s, Matt’s Jigglypuff ET a full sister to the 5000gns Matt’s Jalapeno ET, a Murrays Expert daughter bred from Brilley Fancy Pants ET, scanned once to Buckles Fizzy Pop.

The two flock ewes from Richard Jerman, Whitney-On-Wye, Herefordshire also made 1300gns a piece. A full sister to the 8,000gns Brilley Fancy Pants, Brilley Flirty N Dirty ET sold in lamb to Edendiack Hitman, to Messrs Hill, Evercreech, Shepton Mallet. Meanwhile, Messrs Harrison, Newhanson Grange, Lockerbie, bid to 1300gns for the Ardstewart Fred Flintstone daughter, Brilley Hunny who has bred progeny to 2500gns and also in lamb to Edendiack Hitman.

Lipley Jubilee ET, running with Logie Durno Hard Ass ET since September 2024, from breeders Lipley Beltex based in Market Drayton, Shropshire, was knocked down to Messrs Guild, New Cumnock, Cumnock for 1200gns and at the same money, Perthshire farmers, Messrs McIntyre from Devol secured Kingledores Jenna, from Richard Wood, Biggar, Lanarkshire. She was sired by Curwen Hill George ET and had run with Geffens Kanye West then Wannops Jetty.

Brickrow Jumperoo ET, a Faughhill Goldrush ET daughter, from J W Cowan, Auchincruive, Ayr, claimed the 1100gns bid from Messrs Hadley, Alford, Lincolnshire and Messrs Garnett, Draughton, Shropshire also went to 1100gns for Matt’s Jelly Baby ET scanned twice to Buckles Fizzy Pop.

SHOW RESULTS

Judge - Eddie O’Neill, Ballymena, Co. Antrim

Overall champion - Lot 145, Miller farms

Reserve overall champion - Lot 243, J & R Jerman

Gimmers: 1st - Lot 145, Alan Miller; 2nd - Lot 139, Ellie Miller; 3rd - Lot 176, Wannop’s Farms

Ewe lamb: 1st - Lot 243, J&R Jerman; 2nd - Lot 248, Richard Jerman; 3rd - Lot 244, J&R Jerman

Flock ewe: 1st - Lot 102 Richard Jerman

1 . Titanium Knickerbockerglory - 1st Gimmer lamb and Res Overall Champion - Beltex Female sale, Dec 2024. Titanium Knickerbockerglory - 1st Gimmer lamb and Res Overall Champion - Beltex Female sale, Dec 2024. Photo: Wayne Hutchinson Photo Sales

2 . Lurg Just cant wait to be queen - 2500gns - Beltex Female sale, Dec 2024. Lurg Just can't wait to be queen - 2500gns - Beltex Female sale, Dec 2024. Photo: Wayne Hutchinson Photo Sales

3 . 1st Aged ewe - 1200gns - Beltex Female sale, Dec 2024. 1st Aged ewe - 1200gns - Beltex Female sale, Dec 2024. Photo: Wayne Hutchinson Photo Sales