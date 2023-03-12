Changes must be made to £600 energy scheme

​The man contacted Farming Life this week to explain how his 87-year-old father has been unable to access the payment because he has only ever held a business bank account.

He added: “There’s no point in saying to people ‘here’s £600 and now you have to open a personal bank account to collect it’. Other people have been able to go to the post office and lift the cash with no stipulations and I think this really should be looked at again.

"When I rang the helpline I was told I could put it into my personal account for my father but within two seconds of being on the website I soon discovered this wasn’t possible. The criteria for the scheme has been written by someone who doesn't understand how farming households work.

The £600 scheme has proved controversial within the farming community.

"I was speaking to an accountant he said he has been inundated with calls from people who don’t even have a computer to apply for the payment. So are there some people out there who have to buy a computer and take out a broadband deal, just so they can apply for this grant?

"All through his life my father has worked hard and paid his taxes and now to be told that he has to open a personal account to access the £600 well then you can forget it.”

Another reader also contacted Farming Life to say they had been informed that due to living on a farm, they had to apply online for the support and before the end of March.

She added: “You ran an article last week which stated that you needed a personal account but that information is really only partly correct. Yes you need a personal account but it's the application process on the government website that I feel many farmers are unaware of.