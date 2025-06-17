Channel repeat from Wales

A total of 443 members sent 6,954 birds to Dale on the coast of Wales. On Sunday, 8th June the Birds were liberated at 07:15AM in a Light West/Northwest Wind.

The open winning bird from the second Old Bird Channel Race of the 2025 Season belongs to D. Calvin of Bondhill H.P.S in Section E.

SECTION C REPORT

The winner of Section C (75/1,023) from Dale 2 was A&N Lewis of Doagh & District H.P.S. The partnership of Anthony & Norman win their club from the channel (107 Birds). The lads Win Section C for the second week in a row from both Dale races (1,023 Birds) They were 13th N.I.P.A. Open a super result from both races (6,954 Birds). This week’s section winning pigeon GB24 V 66527 is a widowhood Cock and was bred by Cockcrow Lofts from Leidaman origin.

Ballycarry & District: (6/94) 1st N J Arthurs 1328; 2nd W. Degnan & T. McKee 1325; 3rd W. Degnan & T. McKee 1310; 4th B. McCammon 1306; 5th W. Degnan & T. McKee 1305; 6th W. Degnan & T. McKee 1301

Ballyclare & District: (9/117) 1st G&R Lawrie 1384; 2nd G&R Lawrie 1372; 3rd G&R Lawrie 1363; 4th Horner Bros & Son 1361; 5th Higginson & Fasciola 1359; 6th A&T Agnew 1346

Carrick Social: (9/112) 1st G. Robinson 1385; 2nd D&J Armstrong & Son 1364; 3rd Mr&Mrs Reid & Bigger 1362; 4th G. Robinson 1361; 5th G. Robinson 1358; 6th G. Robinson 1347

Doagh & District: (7/107) 1st A&N Lewis 1400; 2nd Wilson & McCullough 1383; 3rd Mr&Mrs B. McNeilly 1383; 4th Mr&Mrs B. McNeilly 1349; 5th A&N Lewis 1334; 6th D&S Suitters & Sons 1329

Eastway H.P.S: (4/75) 1st G. McKenna 1389; 2nd D&J Campbell 1383; 3rd D. McElhone & Dtr 1379; 4th G. McKenna 1374; 5th D. McElhone & Dtr 1368; 6th D&J Campbell 1361

Glenarm & District: (6/80) 1st G. McWhirter 1305; 2nd O. O’Neill & Son 1304; 3rd J&R Baxter 1300; 4th McMullan Bros 1299; 5th O. O’Neill & Son 1299; 6th O. O’Neill & Son 1296

Kingsmoss: (9/90) 1st W. Gault & Son 1321; 2nd J&S Graham 1310; 3rd J&S Graham 1310; 4th J&S Graham 1309; 5th W. Gault & Son 1262; 6th Connor Bros 1245

Larne & District: (11/127) 1st Rea & Magill 1372; 2nd A&S McNaghten 1360; 3rd K&D Hagans 1357; 4th K&D Hagans 1328; 5th Rea & Magill 1321; 6th Rea & Magill 1316

Ligoniel & District: (19/285) 1st C. McManus 1372; 2nd McMurray & Anderson 1368; 3rd Bingham & Seaton & Dowie 1366; 4th McMurray & Anderson 1364; 5th Armstrong & McAllister 1336; 6th C. McManus 1335

East Antrim Amalgamation

Dale 2 O/B

8/6/25

1st A&N Lewis 1400; 2nd G. McKenna 1389; 3rd G. Robinson 1385; 4th G&R Lawrie 1384; 5th D&J Campbell 1383; 6th Wilson &McCullough 1383; 7th Mr&Mrs B. McNeilly 1383; 8th G. McKenna 1374; 9th Rea & Magill 1372; 10th G&R Lawrie 1372; 11th D&J Armstrong & Son 1364; 12th G&R Lawrie 1363; 13th Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1362; 14th D&J Campbell 1361; 15th Horner Bros & Son 1361; 16th G. Robinson 1361; 17th A S McNaghten 1360; 18th Higginson & Fasciola 1359; 19th G. Robinson 1359; 20th D&J Campbell 1358

56 Members Sent 714 Birds

The second Dale race went ahead as planned with conditions on site looking very good!

With just shy of 7000 pigeons competing, it was as you were at the top of the EAA with A&N Lewis simply to hot to handle taking 1st EAA 1st Sec C & 13th open NIPA, a loft in form at the right time with their yearling cock raced on widowhood doing the damage! The pigeon was bred by cockcrow lofts from their very successful leidaman family!

SECTION D REPORT

The Winner of Section D (47/772) from Dale 2 was O&M Monaghan of Colin H.P.S. Owen & Michael where the top performers in their Club (112 Birds) Overall in Section D they claimed 1st prize winners from Dale 2 (772 birds). In the N.I.P.A. Open they had a fantastic result in 21st Open Position (6,954 Birds). The Section D Winning Bird GB22 C 36702. Last year from the two Dales she was 2nd Section and a week later 3rd Section. She was also 8th Section from Skibbereen. She is from Pitbull/Bulck Lines.

Colin H.P.S: (5/112) 1st O&M Monaghan 1392; 2nd J. Gregory & Sons 1389; 3rd J. Gregory & Sons 1376; 4th J. Gregory & Sons 1374; 5th J. Gregory & Sons 1370; 6th J. Gregory & Sons 1370

Derriaghy: (5/47) 1st Johnston Bros 1386; 2nd D. Johnston 1362; 3rd Johnston Bros 1361; 4th R. Benson 1351; 5th D. Johnston 1337; 6th R. Benson 1333

Dromara H.P.S: (8/141) 1st D. Aiken 1341; 2nd N. Edgar & Son 1336; 3rd D. Aiken 1334; 4th D. Aiken 1334; 5th N. Edgar & Son 1327; 6th D. Aiken 1321

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (8/142) 1st T. Mawhinney 1335; 2nd S. Wilson & Son 1330; 3rd T. Mawhinney 1324; 4th T. Mawhinney 1320; 5th T. Mawhinney 1282; 6th H. Walsh & Son 1278

Glen H.P.S: (2/14) 1st J&D Braniff 1385; 2nd J&D Braniff 1372; 3rd J&D Braniff 1370; 4th B&K Mullan & Dunlop 1337; 5th J&D Braniff 1336; 6th J&D Braniff 1331

Glenavy & District: (5/73) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1356; 2nd Lilley & Withers 1316; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1316; 4th I. Gibb & Sons 1315; 5th I. Gibb & Sons 1310; 6th Liley & Withers 1309

Harmony H.P.S: D/S

Hillsborough & Maze: (11/305) 1st J. Greenaway 1391; 2nd J. Greenaway 1391; 3rd J. Greenaway 1389; 4th J. Greenaway 1379; 5th I. Rollins & Son 1378; 6th I. Rollins & Son 1374

Lisburn & District: (10/197) 1st R. Topping & Son 1384; 2nd Smyth & Adams 1362; 3rd S G Briggs 1356; 4th Smyth & Adams 1345; 5th W. Joss 1337; 6th S G Briggs 13336

South Belfast H.P.S: (/) 1st T. McNally 1334; 2nd T. McNally 1317; 3rd T. McNally 1309; 4th T. McNally 1301; 5th T. McNally 1291

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: (2/44) 1st J&L Smyth 1382; 2nd J&L Smyth 1336; 3rd J&L Smyth 1312; 4th J&L Smyth 1311; 5th J. McAlorum & Son 1305; 6th J&L Smyth 1289

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F (32/490) from Dale 2 was Burgess & Brennan of Bangor H.P.S. The duo have added another club win to their name (68 Birds). In the Section the lads had a great card in 1st, 2nd & 3rd Section (490 Birds). The 1st Section F Winner GB24 B 12481 is a dark hen. This pigeon was second club 1st Dale. 2nd Section F winning pigeon from Dale 2 was a sister to first section. 3rd Section F Winning bird is a half sister to the above pigeons and Won 1st Club, 2nd Section from 1st Dale. All these hens re off Peter Van Merve Cock. They call him the Hurricane Cock because he is the line of Olympic Hurricane W De Bruijn.

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (4/68) 1st Burgess & Brennan 1341; 2nd Burgess & Brennan 1341; 3rd Burgess & Brennan 1322; 4th Burgess & Brennan 1313; 5th D. Shaw 1302; 6th Burgess & Brennan 1282

Cloughey H.P.S: D/S

Comber Central H.P.S: (3/41) 1st W&L Robinson 1320; 2nd W&L Robinson 1290; 3rd W&L Robinson 1272; 4th W&L Robinson 1261; 5th W&L Robinson 1246; 6th W&L Robinson 1242

Corrigs: (4/96) 1st P. Brown &Son 1311; 2nd R. Shaw 1275; 3rd R. Shaw 1250; 4th R. Shaw 1250; 5th R. Shaw 1246;6th P. Brown & Son 1240

Crossgar: (7/122) 1st McCartan & Woodside 1288; 2nd J. McGreevy 1282; 3rd S. McLoughlin 1282; 4th McCartan & Woodside 1269; 5th McCartan & Woodside 1266; 6th McCartan & Woodside 1261

Downpatrick Premier: (5/29) 1st F. Black & Sons 1268; 2nd J. Crossan 1262; 3rd J. Crossan 1236; 4th J. Crossan 1195; 5th F. Black & Sons 1195; 6th D. McNabb 1163

Killyleagh Central: (/) 1st P. Murray 1288; 2nd P. Murray 1288; 3rd K. Murray 1288; 4th K. Murray 1280; 5th K. Murray 1279; 6th K. Murray 1276

Killyleagh & District: (4/40) 1st P&C Johnston 1278; 2nd D. George 1250; P&C Johston 1246; 4th P&C Johnston 1224; 5th D. George 1204; 6th P&C Johnston 1194.

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: D/S

Newtownards H.P.S: (4/62) 1st W. Leckey 1286; 2nd W. Leckey 1258; 3rd J. Orr 1240; 4th W. Leckey 1232; 5th W. Leckey 1230; 6th W. Leckey 1229

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (49/959) from Dale 2 was Joe McParland of Newry & District H.P.S. The Newry man takes pole position in his club (225 Birds). In Joe’s section of Section G he is the top flyer with his velocity (959 Birds). Concluding a super result from Dale 2 achieves 3rd N.I.P.A. Open (6,954 Birds). The Section G Winning bird GB24 B 19152 is a gift from Ron Williamson and contains the best of his channel bloodlines.

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (7/146) 1st Owen Markey 1347; 2nd Owen Markey 1327; 3rd E&B McAteer 1325; 4th G. Murphy 1324; 5th Owen Markey 1321; 6th Owen Markey 1313

Banbridge H.P.S: (8/155) 1st F. Simpson 1356; 2nd McCracken Bros 1344; 3rd R. Carson & Son 1342; 4th F. Simpson 1339; 5th R. Carson & Son 1334; 6th F. Simpson 1330

Drumnavady: (8/142) 1st G&S McMullan 1396; 2nd G&S McMullan 1387; 3rd D&K Mallen 1383; 4th G&S McMullan 1376; 5th G&S McMullan 1372; 6th D&K Mallen 1370

Millvale: (4/48) 1st N. Murtagh 1347; 2nd N. Murtagh 1327; 3rd T. Mooney & Son 1309; 4th T. Mooney & Son 1290; 5th N. Murtagh 1288; 6th M. Fegan & Son 1284

Newry City: (5/230) 1st Donnelly Bros 1383; 2nd Thompson & Lunn 1369; 3rd Thompson & Lunn 1354; 4th Donnelly Bros 1352; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1351; 6th Donnelly Bros 1350

Newry & District: (11/225) 1st J. McParland 1410; 2nd Mark Maguire & Son 1403; 3rd J F McCabe & Son 1389; 4th Mark Maguire & Son 1387; 5th Mark Maguire & Son 1384; 6th G. McLoughlin & Son 1382

1 . Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze Winner.jpeg Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze Winner. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . McCartan & Woodside Crossgar Winners.jpg McCartan & Woodside Crossgar Winners Photo: freelance Photo Sales